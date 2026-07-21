FNE at Gdynia 2026: The 51st Polish Film Festival in Gdynia Announces Lineup

GDYNIA: The Main Competition of the 51st Polish Film Festival in Gdynia (21 – 26 September 2026) features 16 films, including new works by Academy Award winner Paweł Pawlikowski, Jan Komasa, Agnieszka Smoczyńska, Kasia Adamik, Piotr Domalewski, Janusz Zaorski, and Łukasz Palkowski, alongside films by emerging directors.

The Main Competition comprises 16 films, including five feature directorial debuts. The selection was made by the festival's artistic director, Joanna Łapińska, together with the Selection Committee and the Organising Committee.

“An exciting and diverse year lies ahead. Renowned filmmakers are returning with new titles we have been eagerly awaiting, while the strong presence of young cinema in the Main Competition is equally encouraging. I hope this year's selection becomes a starting point for conversations about the contemporary world, the role of Polish cinema, and its future”, said Łapińska in a statement.

Main Competition:

The Time That Never Came / Czas, który nie nadszedł (Poland, Belgium)

Directed by Julia Rogowska

Produced by Shipsboy, A PrivateView

Coproduced by Mazowia Warsaw Film Commission, Di Factory, Aeroplan Studios

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Belgian Federal Government Tax Shelter, BNP Paribas Fortis Film Finance, Creative Europe MEDIA

Good Boy / Dobry chłopiec (Poland, UK)

Directed by Jan Komasa

Produced by Skopia Film

Coproduced by Recorded Picture Company, Venatu Capital Ltd, Canal + Polska, TVN Warner Bros Discovery, Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnychi Fabularnych

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, the Kuyavia-Pomerania Regional Government, the Kuyawy Pomorze Film Fund, BellaTOFIFEST International Film Festival, BFI, Screen Yorkshire, Desmar

Wild, Wild East / Dziki, dziki wschód (Poland)

Directed by Jan Holoubek

Produced by TPB POL

Coproduced by Holograph Films, TVN Warner Bros. Discovery, Grupa Moderator Studio Filmowe, Lumiere de Cinema, Friedmann Wawrzynowicz Production, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe, Dreamsound, New Wave Film, Wroclaw Feature Film Studio

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, TVN Warner Bros Discovery, the Riga Film Fund, the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, the Lower Silesian and Wrocław Film Fund, the Lower Silesian Film Centre

EXOTIC (Poland)

Directed by Sonja Orlewicz-Zakrzewska

Produced by Mozaika Films

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Liquid States / Fluidy (Poland)

Directed by Maria Wider

Produced by Munk Studio – Polish Filmmakers Association

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Hot Spot (Poland, Greece)

Directed by Agnieszka Smoczyńska

Produced by Madants

Coproduced by Neda Film, Film i Väst, Zentropa, Canal + Polska, Moderator Inwestycje

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Canal + Polska, TVN Warner Bros Discovery, the Hellenic Film & Audiovisual Center, Film i Väst, Faliro House

A Free Woman / Kobieta stanu wolnego (Poland)

Directed by Eliza Godlewska, Alan Ruczyński

Produced by ISTV Media

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Less of a Stranger / Mniej obcy (Poland)

Directed by Kristoffer Rus

Produced by Paprika Studios

Our Revolution / Nasza rewolucja (Poland)

Directed by Piotr Domalewski

Produced by Next Film (https://next-film.pl/)

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Fatherland / Ojczyzna (Poland)

Directed by Paweł Pawlikowski

Produced by Extreme Emotions Bis

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, the Lower Silesian Film Fund, the Silesian Film Fund, EC1 (https://ec1lodz.pl)

Gorky Resort / Pojedynek (Poland, Ireland, Ukraine)

Directed by Łukasz Palkowski

Coproduced bySamson Films, Blueberry Film

Produced by Bow And Axe Entertainment (https://www.bowandaxe.com/)

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the National Film Archive – Audiovisual Institute (FINA, https://fina.gov.pl/), Screen Ireland

Tell Me What You Feel / Powiedz mi, co czujesz (Poland)

Directed by Łukasz Ronduda

Produced by Koskino (https://koskino.pl/)

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Through the Wall / Przez ścianę (Poland)

Directed by Maciej Sobieszczański

Produced by Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnychi Fabularnych

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage

Picasso's Mermaid / Syrenka Picassa (Poland)

Directed by Janusz Zaorski

Produced by Holly Pictures

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Tears of Neon / Violetta Villas (Poland)

Directed by Karolina Bielawska

Produced by Lava Films (https://lavafilms.pl)

Coproduced by Contrast Films (https://www.contrast-films.com/)

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund (https://www.mff.mazovia.pl/), the Łódź Film Commission (https://lodzfilmcommission.pl/), Silesia Film (https://silesiafilm.com/), the Bulgarian National Film Center (https://www.nfc.bg/), Eurimages (https://www.coe.int/en/web/eurimages/), Creative Europe MEDIA

Winter of the Crow / Zima pod znakiem wrony (Poland, Luxembourg, UK)

Directed by Kasia Adamik

Produced by Wild Mouse Production (https://www.olgachajdas.com/wildmouse), Film Produkcja (www.filmprodukcja.com), Iris Productions, Film and Music Entertainment Ltd

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Film Fund Luxembourg, the UK Global Screen Fund, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage