21-07-2026

FNE at Gdynia 2026: The 51st Polish Film Festival in Gdynia Announces Lineup

By
    Golden Lions Golden Lions photo: Sławomir Pultyn

    GDYNIA: The Main Competition of the 51st Polish Film Festival in Gdynia (21 – 26 September 2026) features 16 films, including new works by Academy Award winner Paweł Pawlikowski, Jan Komasa, Agnieszka Smoczyńska, Kasia Adamik, Piotr Domalewski, Janusz Zaorski, and Łukasz Palkowski, alongside films by emerging directors.

    The Main Competition comprises 16 films, including five feature directorial debuts. The selection was made by the festival's artistic director, Joanna Łapińska, together with the Selection Committee and the Organising Committee.

    “An exciting and diverse year lies ahead. Renowned filmmakers are returning with new titles we have been eagerly awaiting, while the strong presence of young cinema in the Main Competition is equally encouraging. I hope this year's selection becomes a starting point for conversations about the contemporary world, the role of Polish cinema, and its future”, said Łapińska in a statement.

    Main Competition:

    The Time That Never Came / Czas, który nie nadszedł (Poland, Belgium)
    Directed by Julia Rogowska
    Produced by Shipsboy, A PrivateView
    Coproduced by Mazowia Warsaw Film Commission, Di Factory, Aeroplan Studios
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Belgian Federal Government Tax Shelter, BNP Paribas Fortis Film Finance, Creative Europe MEDIA

    Good Boy / Dobry chłopiec (Poland, UK)
    Directed by Jan Komasa
    Produced by Skopia Film
    Coproduced by Recorded Picture Company, Venatu Capital Ltd, Canal + Polska, TVN Warner Bros Discovery, Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnychi Fabularnych
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, the Kuyavia-Pomerania Regional Government, the Kuyawy Pomorze Film Fund, BellaTOFIFEST International Film Festival, BFI, Screen Yorkshire, Desmar

    Wild, Wild East / Dziki, dziki wschód (Poland)
    Directed by Jan Holoubek
    Produced by TPB POL
    Coproduced by Holograph Films, TVN Warner Bros. Discovery, Grupa Moderator Studio Filmowe, Lumiere de Cinema, Friedmann Wawrzynowicz Production, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe, Dreamsound, New Wave Film, Wroclaw Feature Film Studio
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, TVN Warner Bros Discovery, the Riga Film Fund, the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, the Lower Silesian and Wrocław Film Fund, the Lower Silesian Film Centre

    EXOTIC (Poland)
    Directed by Sonja Orlewicz-Zakrzewska
    Produced by Mozaika Films
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Liquid States / Fluidy (Poland)
    Directed by Maria Wider
    Produced by Munk Studio – Polish Filmmakers Association
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Hot Spot (Poland, Greece)
    Directed by Agnieszka Smoczyńska
    Produced by Madants
    Coproduced by Neda Film, Film i Väst, Zentropa, Canal + Polska, Moderator Inwestycje
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Canal + Polska, TVN Warner Bros Discovery, the Hellenic Film & Audiovisual Center, Film i Väst, Faliro House

    A Free Woman / Kobieta stanu wolnego (Poland)
    Directed by Eliza Godlewska, Alan Ruczyński
    Produced by ISTV Media
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Less of a Stranger / Mniej obcy (Poland)
    Directed by Kristoffer Rus
    Produced by Paprika Studios

    Our Revolution / Nasza rewolucja (Poland)
    Directed by Piotr Domalewski
    Produced by Next Film (https://next-film.pl/)
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Fatherland / Ojczyzna (Poland)
    Directed by Paweł Pawlikowski
    Produced by Extreme Emotions Bis
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, the Lower Silesian Film Fund, the Silesian Film Fund, EC1 (https://ec1lodz.pl)

    Gorky Resort / Pojedynek (Poland, Ireland, Ukraine)
    Directed by Łukasz Palkowski
    Coproduced bySamson Films, Blueberry Film
    Produced by Bow And Axe Entertainment (https://www.bowandaxe.com/)
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the National Film Archive – Audiovisual Institute (FINA, https://fina.gov.pl/), Screen Ireland

    Tell Me What You Feel / Powiedz mi, co czujesz (Poland)
    Directed by Łukasz Ronduda
    Produced by Koskino (https://koskino.pl/)
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Through the Wall / Przez ścianę (Poland)
    Directed by Maciej Sobieszczański
    Produced by Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnychi Fabularnych
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage

    Picasso's Mermaid / Syrenka Picassa (Poland)
    Directed by Janusz Zaorski
    Produced by Holly Pictures
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Tears of Neon / Violetta Villas (Poland)
    Directed by Karolina Bielawska
    Produced by Lava Films (https://lavafilms.pl)
    Coproduced by Contrast Films (https://www.contrast-films.com/)
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund (https://www.mff.mazovia.pl/), the Łódź Film Commission (https://lodzfilmcommission.pl/), Silesia Film (https://silesiafilm.com/), the Bulgarian National Film Center (https://www.nfc.bg/), Eurimages (https://www.coe.int/en/web/eurimages/), Creative Europe MEDIA

    Winter of the Crow / Zima pod znakiem wrony (Poland, Luxembourg, UK)
    Directed by Kasia Adamik
    Produced by Wild Mouse Production (https://www.olgachajdas.com/wildmouse), Film Produkcja (www.filmprodukcja.com), Iris Productions, Film and Music Entertainment Ltd
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Film Fund Luxembourg, the UK Global Screen Fund, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage

    Published in Poland

    Latest from Katarzyna Grynienko

    More in this category:« FNE Podcast: Marta Krzeptowska, Head of the International Cooperation Department at the Polish Film Institute