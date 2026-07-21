FNE at Gdynia 2026: The 51st Polish Film Festival in Gdynia Announces Lineup

The Main Competition comprises 16 films, including five feature directorial debuts. The selection was made by the festival's artistic director, Joanna Łapińska, together with the Selection Committee and the Organising Committee.
“An exciting and diverse year lies ahead. Renowned filmmakers are returning with new titles we have been eagerly awaiting, while the strong presence of young cinema in the Main Competition is equally encouraging. I hope this year's selection becomes a starting point for conversations about the contemporary world, the role of Polish cinema, and its future”, said Łapińska in a statement.
Main Competition:
The Time That Never Came / Czas, który nie nadszedł (Poland, Belgium)
Directed by Julia Rogowska
Produced by Shipsboy, A PrivateView
Coproduced by Mazowia Warsaw Film Commission, Di Factory, Aeroplan Studios
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Belgian Federal Government Tax Shelter, BNP Paribas Fortis Film Finance, Creative Europe MEDIA
Good Boy / Dobry chłopiec (Poland, UK)
Directed by Jan Komasa
Produced by Skopia Film
Coproduced by Recorded Picture Company, Venatu Capital Ltd, Canal + Polska, TVN Warner Bros Discovery, Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnychi Fabularnych
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, the Kuyavia-Pomerania Regional Government, the Kuyawy Pomorze Film Fund, BellaTOFIFEST International Film Festival, BFI, Screen Yorkshire, Desmar
Wild, Wild East / Dziki, dziki wschód (Poland)
Directed by Jan Holoubek
Produced by TPB POL
Coproduced by Holograph Films, TVN Warner Bros. Discovery, Grupa Moderator Studio Filmowe, Lumiere de Cinema, Friedmann Wawrzynowicz Production, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe, Dreamsound, New Wave Film, Wroclaw Feature Film Studio
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, TVN Warner Bros Discovery, the Riga Film Fund, the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, the Lower Silesian and Wrocław Film Fund, the Lower Silesian Film Centre
EXOTIC (Poland)
Directed by Sonja Orlewicz-Zakrzewska
Produced by Mozaika Films
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Liquid States / Fluidy (Poland)
Directed by Maria Wider
Produced by Munk Studio – Polish Filmmakers Association
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Hot Spot (Poland, Greece)
Directed by Agnieszka Smoczyńska
Produced by Madants
Coproduced by Neda Film, Film i Väst, Zentropa, Canal + Polska, Moderator Inwestycje
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Canal + Polska, TVN Warner Bros Discovery, the Hellenic Film & Audiovisual Center, Film i Väst, Faliro House
A Free Woman / Kobieta stanu wolnego (Poland)
Directed by Eliza Godlewska, Alan Ruczyński
Produced by ISTV Media
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Less of a Stranger / Mniej obcy (Poland)
Directed by Kristoffer Rus
Produced by Paprika Studios
Our Revolution / Nasza rewolucja (Poland)
Directed by Piotr Domalewski
Produced by Next Film (https://next-film.pl/)
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Fatherland / Ojczyzna (Poland)
Directed by Paweł Pawlikowski
Produced by Extreme Emotions Bis
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, the Lower Silesian Film Fund, the Silesian Film Fund, EC1 (https://ec1lodz.pl)
Gorky Resort / Pojedynek (Poland, Ireland, Ukraine)
Directed by Łukasz Palkowski
Coproduced bySamson Films, Blueberry Film
Produced by Bow And Axe Entertainment (https://www.bowandaxe.com/)
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the National Film Archive – Audiovisual Institute (FINA, https://fina.gov.pl/), Screen Ireland
Tell Me What You Feel / Powiedz mi, co czujesz (Poland)
Directed by Łukasz Ronduda
Produced by Koskino (https://koskino.pl/)
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Through the Wall / Przez ścianę (Poland)
Directed by Maciej Sobieszczański
Produced by Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnychi Fabularnych
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage
Picasso's Mermaid / Syrenka Picassa (Poland)
Directed by Janusz Zaorski
Produced by Holly Pictures
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Tears of Neon / Violetta Villas (Poland)
Directed by Karolina Bielawska
Produced by Lava Films (https://lavafilms.pl)
Coproduced by Contrast Films (https://www.contrast-films.com/)
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund (https://www.mff.mazovia.pl/), the Łódź Film Commission (https://lodzfilmcommission.pl/), Silesia Film (https://silesiafilm.com/), the Bulgarian National Film Center (https://www.nfc.bg/), Eurimages (https://www.coe.int/en/web/eurimages/), Creative Europe MEDIA
Winter of the Crow / Zima pod znakiem wrony (Poland, Luxembourg, UK)
Directed by Kasia Adamik
Produced by Wild Mouse Production (https://www.olgachajdas.com/wildmouse), Film Produkcja (www.filmprodukcja.com), Iris Productions, Film and Music Entertainment Ltd
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Film Fund Luxembourg, the UK Global Screen Fund, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage