FNE Podcast: Marta Krzeptowska, Head of the International Cooperation Department at the Polish Film Institute

WARSAW: FNE spoke to Marta Krzeptowska, head of the International Cooperation Department at the Polish Film Institute ( PISF ), about her recent participation in the International Screen Institute ’s ProPro and Market Ready industry programmes.

In the podcast, Marta Krzeptowska reflects on how these initiatives influenced her professional growth, the ways her current projects have evolved since completing the courses, and the long-term value such structured network formats offer to film professionals at an advanced stage of their careers.

Her department is responsible for promoting Polish cinema internationally and fostering international cooperation. Its tasks include: submitting Polish films to festivals, collaborating with diplomatic missions, publishing promotional materials, and representing Poland at international festivals, as well as supporting international film events featuring Polish and foreign filmmakers. It carries out its tasks through the Operational Programme for the Promotion of Polish Film Abroad.

Click HERE to listen to the podcast.