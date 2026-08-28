Your Next Project Could Be Here: Wajda School New Talents | Berlin

BERLIN: If you are a producer looking for your next international co-production, a sales agent searching for projects with strong festival and market potential, or a distributor interested in distinctive new voices, Wajda School New Talents | Berlin hosted at 20. filmPOLSKA – Polnisches Filmfestival offers six projects currently looking towards their next stage.

On 11 September 2026, Wajda School will present a curated selection of New Talents projects at the Polish Institute in Berlin. The pitching session is a part of the filmPOLSKA – Polnisches Filmfestival starts at 2:00 pm and will be followed by networking and the opportunity to arrange individual meetings with the filmmakers and producers.

The projects are looking for international partners, including minority co-producers, sales agents, distributors, post-production companies and regional funding partners.

Wajda School New Talents | Berlin is organised as part of the Wajda School International Programme in the Year of Andrzej Wajda. The programme is patronised by the Polish National Foundation and co-financed by the Polish National Foundation and the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage through the Culture Promotion Fund. The Adam Mickiewicz Institute is a project partner, while the Polish Institute in Berlin is a co-organiser.

The Berlin event is realised in cooperation with filmPOLSKA – Polnisches Filmfestival, FilmFestival Cottbus, Connecting Cottbus and JazzRadio Berlin. Following Berlin, the selected projects will also be presented in Paris on 3 December 2026 in collaboration with Arras Film Festival and Arras Days.

Six projects. Multiple partnership opportunities.

The New Talents selection brings together projects at different stages and across several genres, from psychological drama and historical film to science fiction and documentary.

Komputer

A psychological thriller with contemporary international relevance.

Warsaw, 1969. While developing a pioneering computer with chatbot capabilities, Adam faces increasing pressure from his boss, growing Soviet interest in his work and fears surrounding impending fatherhood. As he begins relying on the machine, it starts to demonstrate an increasingly advanced intelligence.

Director: Tomasz Wróbel

Writer: Tomasz Wróbel, Łukasz Czapski

Producer: Julia Jendrysik

Production company: Rizz Films

Format: Feature film, 90 min.

Genre: Psychological thriller with sci-fi elements



The Return

A character-driven psychological drama centred on loss, family and second chances.

Former midwife Ewa returns from Germany to the Polish seaside to help her pregnant sister run a resort. The return forces her to confront the death of her own son, while the approaching birth becomes a defining moment in her attempt to rebuild her life.

Writer/Director: Weronika Piaścik

Format: Feature film, approx. 90 min.

Genre: Psychological drama

Production company: To be announced



Short Stories About Lucia

An arthouse documentary about the life behind a literary rediscovery.

When the counterculture promised freedom, Lucia Berlin was navigating failed marriages, raising four sons, battling alcoholism and writing. Through the journey of one of her sons, the film retraces the life of a writer who received widespread recognition only after her death.

Writer/Director/Producer: Agnieszka Iwańska

Production company: Seven Films

Format: 72 min.

Genre: Arthouse documentary/biography



Tapiwa’s Story

A cross-cultural psychological drama with themes of migration, identity and redemption.

After killing a man in self-defence, a young activist from Zimbabwe flees to Poland to study renewable energy. Trying to secure his legal status and protect a new relationship, he becomes involved in insurance fraud before another tragic accident offers him a chance to confront his past.

Director: Greg Zgliński

Writer: Kamil Dąbrowski, Nyasha Mazhata, Camilla Wilson

Format: Feature film, 90 min.

Genre: Psychological drama

Production company: To be announced



Wrestler

A documentary with access to Poland’s underground wrestling scene and an international ambition at its centre.

After losing his corporate job, professional wrestler Jakub Granecki decides to pursue his career in Poland’s underground wrestling world. When a WWE scout shows interest, he gets an opportunity that could change the direction of his life.

Writer/Director: Kajetan Żakowski

Producers: Emilia Mitka

Production company: Shoot me

Format: Documentary, 80 min.



The Prophet

An ambitious historical psychological drama with additional series potential.

A celebrated poet Adam Mickiewicz falls under the influence of a self-proclaimed prophet and joins his cult. A bisexual opera singer sent to manipulate him becomes involved with both the poet and his wife, creating a triangle that threatens not only their marriage but the cult itself.

Director: Dorota Welchman

Writer: Zbigniew Szczerbetka

Producer: Sean Bobbitt

Production company: BreakThru Films

Format: Feature film, 150 min.

Genre: Historical psychological drama

Additional potential: 8 × 50 min. series



Looking for your next project?

For producers, sales agents and distributors, the Berlin event offers direct access to a new slate of projects in the most part developed within the Wajda School ecosystem and now seeking international partnerships.

Whether you are looking for a minority co-production opportunity, a project with festival potential, new filmmaking talent, distinctive documentary access or a story with the potential to develop across multiple formats, Wajda School New Talents creates an opportunity to meet the teams behind these projects before they move into their next stage.

The pitching session takes place on Friday, 11 September 2026, at 2:00 pm, at the Gallery of the Polish Institute in Berlin.

To register your attendance for the Berlin session, please click here. For more information about the event and the participating projects, visit the Wajda School website or contact the team at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

The next project you are looking for might already be in the room.