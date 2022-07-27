FESTIVALS: Films from FNE Partner Countries at Venice International Film Festival 2022

To the North by Mihai Mincan in Venice 2022

VENICE: Films produced or coproduced by Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Croatia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina were selected for the Orizzonti Competition at the 79th Venice International Film Festival running 31 August – 10 September 2022.

Slovak director Michal Blaško was selected with his debut feature Victim / Obet’, a Slovak/Czech/German coproduction.

Polish director Damian Kocur is also debuting his first feature film Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól, which was created in the Munk Studio as part of the Sixty Minutes programme implemented with the support of CANAL+ Polska and the Polish Film Institute.

The psychological thriller To the North / Spre nord is also the first debut feature by the Romanian director Mihai Mincan, who previously directed documentaries. The film is a coproduction between Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic.

Acclaimed Macedonian director Teona Strugar Mitevska was selected with her sixth film The Happiest Man in the World / Najsrekniot čovek na svetot, a coproduction between North Macedonia, Slovenia, Croatia, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Denmark.

Films from FNE Partner Countries at the 79th Venice International Film Festival:

Orizzonti Competition:

Victim / Obet’ (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)

Directed by Michal Blaško

Produced by nutprodukcia, nutprodukce

Coproduced by Electric Sheep, the Czech Television, RTVS

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, the Hamburg Film Fund, the German Federal Film Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Stecký and Pilsen Regions

Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (Poland)

Directed by Damian Kocur

Produced by Munk Studio

Coproduced by Silesia Film, Kivi Sp. z o. o., King House Michał Sadowski, Exa Studio

Supported by the Strzelce Opolskie Commune

To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)

Directed by Mihai Mincan

Produced by deFilm

Coproduced by Remora Films, Studio Bauhaus, Screening Emotions, Background Films

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Czech Film Fund, the Bulgarian Film Center, Région Île-De-France, Ekome - National Centre of Audiovisual Media and Communication, Wavemaker Romania, the Greek Film Center, ERT Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation, the Creative Europe – MEDIA Programme, Romanian Public Television (TVR), Centre National du Cinéma et de l'Image Animée, Angoa, Sedica and Sacem, in association with Arte/Cofinova 17, Avanpost Media, Best Friend Forever, Fulgurance Films and Magiclab

The Happiest Man in the World / Najsrekniot čovek na svetot (North Macedonia, Slovenia, Croatia, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark)

Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska

Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski

Coproduced by Vertigo, Terminal 3, Entre Chien et Loup, SCCA/Pro.ba, Beofilm

Supported by the Creative Europe - MEDIA Programme, Eurimages, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Danish Film Institute, the Belgium Tax Shelter, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Fund Sarajevo

Click HERE to see the full lineup.