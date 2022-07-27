27-07-2022

FESTIVALS: Films from FNE Partner Countries at Venice International Film Festival 2022

By
    To the North by Mihai Mincan in Venice 2022 To the North by Mihai Mincan in Venice 2022 credit: deFilm

    VENICE: Films produced or coproduced by Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Croatia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina were selected for the Orizzonti Competition at the 79th Venice International Film Festival running 31 August – 10 September 2022.

    Slovak director Michal Blaško was selected with his debut feature Victim / Obet’, a Slovak/Czech/German coproduction.

    Polish director Damian Kocur is also debuting his first feature film Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól, which was created in the Munk Studio as part of the Sixty Minutes programme implemented with the support of CANAL+ Polska and the Polish Film Institute.

    The psychological thriller To the North / Spre nord is also the first debut feature by the Romanian director Mihai Mincan, who previously directed documentaries. The film is a coproduction between Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic.

    Acclaimed Macedonian director Teona Strugar Mitevska was selected with her sixth film The Happiest Man in the World / Najsrekniot čovek na svetot, a coproduction between North Macedonia, Slovenia, Croatia, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Denmark.

    Films from FNE Partner Countries at the 79th Venice International Film Festival:

    Orizzonti Competition:

    Victim / Obet’ (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)
    Directed by Michal Blaško
    Produced by nutprodukcia, nutprodukce
    Coproduced by Electric Sheep, the Czech Television, RTVS
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, the Hamburg Film Fund, the German Federal Film Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Stecký and Pilsen Regions

    Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (Poland)
    Directed by Damian Kocur
    Produced by Munk Studio
    Coproduced by Silesia Film, Kivi Sp. z o. o., King House Michał Sadowski, Exa Studio
    Supported by the Strzelce Opolskie Commune

    To the North / Spre nord (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Mihai Mincan
    Produced by deFilm
    Coproduced by Remora Films, Studio Bauhaus, Screening Emotions, Background Films
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Czech Film Fund, the Bulgarian Film Center, Région Île-De-France, Ekome - National Centre of Audiovisual Media and Communication, Wavemaker Romania, the Greek Film Center, ERT Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation, the Creative Europe – MEDIA Programme, Romanian Public Television (TVR), Centre National du Cinéma et de l'Image Animée, Angoa, Sedica and Sacem, in association with Arte/Cofinova 17, Avanpost Media, Best Friend Forever, Fulgurance Films and Magiclab

    The Happiest Man in the World / Najsrekniot čovek na svetot (North Macedonia, Slovenia, Croatia, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark)
    Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska
    Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski
    Coproduced by Vertigo, Terminal 3, Entre Chien et Loup, SCCA/Pro.ba, Beofilm
    Supported by the Creative Europe - MEDIA Programme, Eurimages, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Danish Film Institute, the Belgium Tax Shelter, the Croatian Audiovisual CentreFilm Fund Sarajevo

    Click HERE to see the full lineup.

    Published in Region

    Latest from Anna Franklin

    More in this category:« FNE Podcast: Julia Short: Head of Studies of International Screen Institute