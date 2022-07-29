Films from FNE Partner Countries in Giornate degli Autori and Venice Immersive 2022

The psychological drama with sci-fi elements Ordinary Failures / Běžná selhání is the sophomore feature by the Czech-based Romanian director Cristina Grosan. The story revolves around the lives of three strangers: a teenager, a young mother, and a woman in her early sixties, who cross paths during one day in which their city is rocked by mysterious explosions.
The cast includes Taťjana Medvecká, Vica Kerekes and Beáta Kaňoková.
This year, the Competition of Venice Immersive, the Extended Reality (XR) section of the Venice International Film Festival, includes the Czech/German short Darkening / Tmáni by Ondřej Moravec and the Australian/Hungarian/Swedish Sorella’s Story by Peter Hegedus.
Darkening is a 3D CGI animated documentary in which Ondřej Moravec, who is also the protagonist, address depression and the ways to cope with it.
Shot in Hungary, Sorella’s Story is an innovative 360 film that explores the story behind a photography of a group of Latvian Jewish women and 11-year-old Sorella, during the Holocaust in December 1941.
Giornate degli Autori will run 31 August - 10 September during the 79th Venice Film Festival. Venice Immersive will be held 30 August – 10 September 2022.
Films from FNE Partner Countries in Giornate degli Autori:
Ordinary Failures / Běžná selhání (Czech Republic, Italy, Hungary, Slovakia)
Directed by Cristina Grosan
Produced by Xova Film
Coproduced by Rosamont, Laokoon Filmgroup, Super film, the Czech Television (ceskatelevize.cz), in collaboration with ARTE G.E.I.E.
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the National Film Institute – Hungary (nfi.hu), Italy's MiBACT, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Prague Film Fund, Eurimages, the Pilsen Region
Films from FNE Partner Countries in Competition - Venice Immersive:
Darkening / Tmáni
Directed by Ondřej Moravec
Produced by Frame Films
Coproduced by Brainz Immersive
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
Sorella’s Story (Australia, Hungary, Sweden)
Directed by Peter Hegedus
Produced by The Soul Visions Films
Click HERE for the Giornate degli Autori lineup and HERE for the lineup of Venice Immersive.