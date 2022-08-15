FESTIVALS: Films from Slovakia, Czech Republic, Croatia and Poland Win at 75th Locarno Film Festival

Nightsiren / Svetlonoc, which is Tereza Nvotová’s second feature film, had been acquired by Rome-based sales agent Intramovies ahead of its world premiere at the Locarno Film Festival.
Safe Place / Sigurnomjesto, the debut feature by Juraj Lerotić, which also ran in the Cineasti del presente section, is currently competing for the Heart of Sarajevo award in the Competition Programme - Feature Film 2022 of the 28th Sarajevo Film Festival (12 – 19 August 2022).
The Polish/Mexican/US coproduction Love Dog by Bianca Lucas also had its world premiere in the Cineasti del Presente competition and is currently taking part in the Kinoscope programme of the 28th Sarajevo Film Festival.
Films from FNE Partner Countries Awarded at the 75th Locarno Film Festival:
Concorso Cineasti del Presente:
Pardo d’oro Concorso Cineasti del Presente for Best Film:
Nightsiren / Svetlonoc (Slovak, Czech, French)
Directed by Tereza Nvotová
Produced by BFILM
Coproduced by moloko film, Silvera Productions
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages
Best Emerging Director Award of the City and Region of Locarno:
Juraj Lerotić for Safe Place / Sigurnomjesto (Croatia)
Produced by Pipser
Coproduced by Zelenazraka
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Croatian Radio-Television, Slovenski filmski centar, Eurimages, CineLink Co-production Market/Sarajevo Film Festival
Pardo for Best Actor:
Goran Marković for Safe Place / Sigurnomjesto (Croatia)
First Feature:
Swatch First Feature Award:
Safe Place / Sigurnomjesto (Croatia)
Directed by Juraj Lerotić
Special Mention:
Love Dog (Poland, Mexico, USA)
Directed by Bianca Lucas
Produced by Love Dogs, Cárcava Cine
Coproduced by Manosanta Studios, Film Exchange
Click HERE for the full list of winners of the 75th edition of the Locarno Film Festival.