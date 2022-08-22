Films from FNE Partner Countries in European Film Awards 2022 - Feature Film Selection – Part 1

The Feature Film Selection is made by the European Film Academy Board and consists of 30 films. The second part of the selection will be announced in September.
Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected in European Film Awards 2022 - Feature Film Selection – Part 1:
As Far As I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović (Serbia, Luxembourg, France, Bulgaria, Lithuania)
Directed by Stefan Arsenijević
Produced by Art & Popcorn
Coproduced by Surprise Alley, Les Films Fauves, Chouchkov Brothers, Artbox
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Serbian Film Incentive, CNC’ Aide aux cinémas du monde, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Eurimages, MEDIA-Creative Europe
Beautiful Beings / Berdreymi (Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Czech Republic)
Directed by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson
Produced by Join Motion Pictures
Coproduced by Motor Productions, Hobab, Film i Väst, Bastide Films, Negativ
Supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, Iceland’s Ministry of Industries and Innovation, the Icelandic National Broadcasting Service RÚV, Sena, the Danish Film Institute, DR, Scanbox, the Swedish Film Institute, Film i Väst, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Production Incentive, the Czech Film Fund, Nordisk Film & TV fond, Eurimages
Burning Days (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Croatia, Sweden)
Directed by Emin Alper
Produced by Tabor Production
Coproduced by 4 film, MasterFilm, Sisyfos Film Production
Supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, Eurimages, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Swedish Film Institute, the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation and Ukrainian Institute, the Czech Film Fund
EO / IO (Poland, Italy)
Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski
Lensed by Michał Englert, Pawel Edelman
Produced by Skopia Film, Alia Film
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Subcarpathian Regional Film Fund, the Warmia-Masuria Film Fund
Mediterranean Fever (Germany, France, Cyprus, Palestine)
Directed by Maha Haj
Produced by Madjal Films
Coproduced by Pallas Film, Still Moving, AMP Filmworks in association with Metafora Production
Supported by the Ministry of Education and Culture of Cyprus, MDM-Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, Ile de France, Metafora Production, Eurimages
Women Do Cry (Bulgaria, France)
Directed by Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova
Produced by Bulgaria’s Activist 38 and France’s Ici et La Productions, ARTE France Cinema
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Ile de France, Eurimages