Films from FNE Partner Countries in European Film Awards 2022 - Feature Film Selection – Part 1

    BERLIN: Six films from FNE partner countries are among the ten titles of the European Film Awards 2022 Feature Film Selection – Part 1 announced by the European Film Academy. The European Film Awards gala 2022 will be held in Reykjavík, Iceland on 10 December.

    The Feature Film Selection is made by the European Film Academy Board and consists of 30 films. The second part of the selection will be announced in September.

    Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected in European Film Awards 2022 - Feature Film Selection – Part 1:

    As Far As I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović (Serbia, Luxembourg, France, Bulgaria, Lithuania) 
    Directed by Stefan Arsenijević
    Produced by Art & Popcorn
    Coproduced by Surprise Alley, Les Films Fauves, Chouchkov BrothersArtbox
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Serbian Film Incentive, CNC’ Aide aux cinémas du monde, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Lithuanian Film CentreEurimages, MEDIA-Creative Europe

    Beautiful Beings / Berdreymi (Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson
    Produced by Join Motion Pictures
    Coproduced by Motor Productions, Hobab, Film i Väst, Bastide Films, Negativ
    Supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, Iceland’s Ministry of Industries and Innovation, the Icelandic National Broadcasting Service RÚV, Sena, the Danish Film Institute, DR, Scanbox, the Swedish Film Institute, Film i Väst, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Production Incentive, the Czech Film Fund, Nordisk Film & TV fond, Eurimages

    Burning Days (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Croatia, Sweden)
    Directed by Emin Alper
    Produced by Tabor Production
    Coproduced by 4 filmMasterFilm, Sisyfos Film Production
    Supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, Eurimages, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Swedish Film Institute, the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation and Ukrainian Institute, the Czech Film Fund

    EO / IO (Poland, Italy)
    Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski
    Lensed by Michał Englert, Pawel Edelman
    Produced by Skopia Film, Alia Film
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Subcarpathian Regional Film Fund, the Warmia-Masuria Film Fund

    Mediterranean Fever (Germany, France, Cyprus, Palestine)
    Directed by Maha Haj
    Produced by Madjal Films
    Coproduced by Pallas Film, Still Moving, AMP Filmworks in association with Metafora Production
    Supported by the Ministry of Education and Culture of Cyprus, MDM-Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, Ile de France, Metafora Production, Eurimages

    Women Do Cry (Bulgaria, France)
    Directed by Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova
    Produced by Bulgaria’s Activist 38 and France’s Ici et La Productions, ARTE France Cinema
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Ile de France, Eurimages

