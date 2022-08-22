Films from FNE Partner Countries in European Film Awards 2022 - Feature Film Selection – Part 1

As Far As I Can Walk by Stefan Arsenijević

BERLIN: Six films from FNE partner countries are among the ten titles of the European Film Awards 2022 Feature Film Selection – Part 1 announced by the European Film Academy . The European Film Awards gala 2022 will be held in Reykjavík, Iceland on 10 December.

The Feature Film Selection is made by the European Film Academy Board and consists of 30 films. The second part of the selection will be announced in September.

Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected in European Film Awards 2022 - Feature Film Selection – Part 1:

As Far As I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović (Serbia, Luxembourg, France, Bulgaria, Lithuania)

Directed by Stefan Arsenijević

Produced by Art & Popcorn

Coproduced by Surprise Alley, Les Films Fauves, Chouchkov Brothers, Artbox

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Serbian Film Incentive, CNC’ Aide aux cinémas du monde, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Eurimages, MEDIA-Creative Europe

Beautiful Beings / Berdreymi (Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Czech Republic)

Directed by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson

Produced by Join Motion Pictures

Coproduced by Motor Productions, Hobab, Film i Väst, Bastide Films, Negativ

Supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, Iceland’s Ministry of Industries and Innovation, the Icelandic National Broadcasting Service RÚV, Sena, the Danish Film Institute, DR, Scanbox, the Swedish Film Institute, Film i Väst, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Production Incentive, the Czech Film Fund, Nordisk Film & TV fond, Eurimages

Burning Days (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Croatia, Sweden)

Directed by Emin Alper

Produced by Tabor Production

Coproduced by 4 film, MasterFilm, Sisyfos Film Production

Supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, Eurimages, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Swedish Film Institute, the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation and Ukrainian Institute, the Czech Film Fund

EO / IO (Poland, Italy)

Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski

Lensed by Michał Englert, Pawel Edelman

Produced by Skopia Film, Alia Film

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Subcarpathian Regional Film Fund, the Warmia-Masuria Film Fund

Mediterranean Fever (Germany, France, Cyprus, Palestine)

Directed by Maha Haj

Produced by Madjal Films

Coproduced by Pallas Film, Still Moving, AMP Filmworks in association with Metafora Production

Supported by the Ministry of Education and Culture of Cyprus, MDM-Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, Ile de France, Metafora Production, Eurimages

Women Do Cry (Bulgaria, France)

Directed by Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova

Produced by Bulgaria’s Activist 38 and France’s Ici et La Productions, ARTE France Cinema

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Ile de France, Eurimages