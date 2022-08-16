International Training for Arthouse Exhibitors to Hold Its 19th Edition in Venice

VENICE: The 19th edition of the CICAE international training addressed to art house exhibitors will be held on the San Servolo island in Venice 29 August – 4 September 2022. This year the programme will welcome 40 exhibitors and young film professionals from 20 countries.

A hands-on approach will be the basis of this training programme, which also includes the “Restart your cinema” workshop.

Participants will also have the chance to meet the mentees of this year’s ACT (Arthouse Cinema Training & Mentoring), who will be in Venice 1 - 4 September 2022 for the final part of their mentoring programme.



The event will be open to accredited guests of the Venice Film Festival and invited guests. If you are interested in attending, please send an e-mail to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Click HERE for more information.

