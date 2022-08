COTTBUS: Projects in production or postproduction related to Eastern Europe in subject or production context can apply to cocoWIP until 24 August 2022. The 24th edition of connecting cottbus East-West coproduction market will be held in Cottbus, Germany 9 – 11 November 2022.

Producers and other industry representatives can apply to attend without a project until 10 October 2022.

Click HERE to find eligibility and submission information.

Click HERE for the press release.