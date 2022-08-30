Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, North Macedonia and Montenegro Sign Memorandum of Cooperation on ReActing as a Star Project

LJUBLJANA: Film centres from Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, North Macedonia and Montenegro have signed a three-year Memorandum of Cooperation after the successful first edition of ReActing as a Star . The project brought together actors, directors, casting directors, and talent agents in Kranj, Slovenia 16 – 19 June 2022, within the 2nd edition of the KRAFFT Film Festival .

The aim of the partnership is to create opportunities for networking and increase the visibility of actors from the entire region.

ReActing as a Star is an initiative of the Slovenian Film Centre and its first edition was prepared by the Croatian producer Tina Hajon under the slogan “Play Locally, Act Internationally!”.

The second edition of ReActing as a Star will welcome actors from all five cooperating countries and it will take place in June 2023 during the 3rd edition of the KRAFFT Film Festival in Kranj.

The Memorandum was signed during the CineLink Industry Days at the Sarajevo Film Festival (12 – 19 August 2022)

Click HERE for the press release.