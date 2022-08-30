INVITATION: VENICE 2022: FNE FIPRESCI CRITICS' POLL

Invitation for all FIPRESCI and SNCCI Members attending the Venice Film Festival 2022

During the Venice Festival critics will be able to rate any film in all all feature length films screening in the Main Competition, Orizzonti, Venice Days and Critics Week (1 to 5 stars). The results will be published each day during the festival on www.filmneweurope.com.

This is not a jury. You rate only the films that you see.*

You are kindly invited to participate.

We have three options for inscriptions:

Attending the festival for the FIRST five days: 31 August - 5 September Attending the festival for the LAST five days: 5 - 10 September Attending the whole festival : 31 August - 10 September

Please send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. indicating your choice of dates.

*The poll will be limited to 20 critics, members of FIPRESCI and SNCCI, selected on a first come-first serve basis.

PLEASE NOTE: Critics participating in any of the official festival juries are excluded from the poll.