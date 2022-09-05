FNE at Venice 2022: See How the FIPRESCI Critics Rate the Films So Far

VENICE: FNE has teamed up with FIPRESCI critics attending the Venice Film Festival to rate the films in the Main Competition, Orizzonti, Venice Days and Critics Week giving the films 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5 stars. 5 is the best and 1 is the worst. The ratings give an overview of critics’ opinions from a large number of countries and provide insights to what critics in many different countries think about the programme.