05-09-2022

FNE TV: CICAE Arthouse Cinema Training 2022: Trainees Share Their Experiences

VENICE: FNE spoke to four of the trainees at the CICAE-International Confederation of Arthouse Cinemas Training about this year’s programme which took place from 28 August to 4 September 2022 on the island of San Servolo in Venice.

CICAEThe trainees share their experiences and their thoughts and expectations about the programme and about how it feels to be at able to attend the Venice Film Festival.

Click HERE for the video interviews by Francesco Clerici.

