Guy Ritchie Shoots Viva La Madness in Malta

VALLETTA: Viva La Madness, a new gangster film by Guy Ritchie, is currently shooting in Malta. It stars Jason Statham, Vinnie Jones, Ben Foster, Jonny Lee Miller, and Camilla Mendes.

The production is allegedly spending a week in Malta and will leave in a few days, according to Times of Malta quoting industry sources that confirm the shoot.

Viva La Madness is a sequel to Layer Cake.