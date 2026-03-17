17-03-2026

Guy Ritchie Shoots Viva La Madness in Malta

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    Layer Cake (2004) Layer Cake (2004) copyright: Sony Pictures Classics, Marv Films

    VALLETTA: Viva La Madness, a new gangster film by Guy Ritchie, is currently shooting in Malta. It stars Jason Statham, Vinnie Jones, Ben Foster, Jonny Lee Miller, and Camilla Mendes.

    The production is allegedly spending a week in Malta and will leave in a few days, according to Times of Malta quoting industry sources that confirm the shoot.

    Viva La Madness is a sequel to Layer Cake.

    Published in Malta

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