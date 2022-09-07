07-09-2022

FNE TV Venice 2022: CICAE Arthouse Cinema Training: Tímea Kókai Nagy from Hungary

By

    VENICE: FNE spoke Tímea Kókai Nagy from Hungary, who is one of the trainers at the CICAE-International Confederation of Arthouse Cinemas Training, which took place from 28 August to 4 September 2022 on the island of San Servolo in Venice. She also works for the Cinefest Festival in Hungary.

    Tímea Kókai NagyShe explains the concept of sustainable communications for cinemas and how she plans to share her experiences and expertise with her trainees.

    Click HERE for the video interview - cameraman Francesco Clerici.

    Published in Region

    Latest from Anna Franklin

    More in this category:« FNE TV: Venice 2022: Teona Strugar Mitevska: The Happiest Man in the World