FNE TV Venice 2022: CICAE Arthouse Cinema Training: Agustina Lumi from Argentina

VENICE: FNE spoke to Agustina Lumi from Argentina, who is one of the mentors for the new mentoring programme launched by the CICAE-International Confederation of Arthouse Cinemas Training this year.

This important new project includes a series of mentoring events taking place at various film festivals and events throughout the year, culminating in the training event in Venice.

Agustina Lumi explains the difference between mentoring and training and what she feels the new programme will achieve.

The Venice Arthouse Cinema training took place from 28 August to 4 September 2022 on the island of San Servolo in Venice.

Click HERE for the video interview by Anna Franklin – filmed by documentary maker Francesco Clerici.