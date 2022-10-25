25-10-2022

Films from FNE Partner Countries Nominated for European Film Awards 2022

    My Love Affair with Marriage by Signe Baumane My Love Affair with Marriage by Signe Baumane credit: Studio Locomotive

    BERLIN: Three from the five titles nominated for the European Film Awards 2022 in the European Short Film category come from Slovenia, Czech Republic & Slovakia, and Lithuania. One Latvian majority coproduction was nominated in the European Animated Feature Film section.

    The ceremony of the European Film Awards, presented by the European Film Academy and European Film Academy Production, will be held in Reykjavík on 10 December 2022.

    Films from FNE Partner Countries Nominated for the European Film Awards 2022:

    European Animated Feature Film:
    My Love Affair with Marriage / Mans laulību projects (Latvia, US, Luxembourg)
    Directed by Signe Baumane
    Produced by Studio Locomotive
    Coproduced by The Marriage Project LLC, Antevita Films
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Film Fund Luxembourg, New York State Council on the Arts, New York’s Governor’s Office of Motion Picture and Television Development, the NYC Women’s Fund for Media, Music and Theatre, BBPostHouse Riga, John Simon Guggenheim Foundation, H. O. Peet Foundation, Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, the Ravenal Foundation Grant of New York Women in Film & Television, Creative Europe MEDIA

    European Short Film:

    Granny’s Sexual Life / Babičino seksualno življenje (Slovenia, France)
    Directed by Urška Djukič, Émilie Pigeard

    Love, Dad / Milý tati (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Diana Cam Van Nguyen

    Techno, Mama (Lithuania)
    Directed by Saulius Baradinskas (Lithuania)

    Click HERE for the full list of nominations in both categories.

