Films from FNE Partner Countries Nominated for European Film Awards 2022

BERLIN: Three from the five titles nominated for the European Film Awards 2022 in the European Short Film category come from Slovenia, Czech Republic & Slovakia, and Lithuania. One Latvian majority coproduction was nominated in the European Animated Feature Film section.

The ceremony of the European Film Awards, presented by the European Film Academy and European Film Academy Production, will be held in Reykjavík on 10 December 2022.

Films from FNE Partner Countries Nominated for the European Film Awards 2022:

European Animated Feature Film:

My Love Affair with Marriage / Mans laulību projects (Latvia, US, Luxembourg)

Directed by Signe Baumane

Produced by Studio Locomotive

Coproduced by The Marriage Project LLC, Antevita Films

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Film Fund Luxembourg, New York State Council on the Arts, New York’s Governor’s Office of Motion Picture and Television Development, the NYC Women’s Fund for Media, Music and Theatre, BBPostHouse Riga, John Simon Guggenheim Foundation, H. O. Peet Foundation, Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, the Ravenal Foundation Grant of New York Women in Film & Television, Creative Europe MEDIA

European Short Film:

Granny’s Sexual Life / Babičino seksualno življenje (Slovenia, France)

Directed by Urška Djukič, Émilie Pigeard

Love, Dad / Milý tati (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Diana Cam Van Nguyen

Techno, Mama (Lithuania)

Directed by Saulius Baradinskas (Lithuania)

Click HERE for the full list of nominations in both categories.