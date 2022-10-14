FNE Oscar Watch 2023: Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected as Oscar Candidates

WARSAW: Here is the list of the titles selected by FNE partner countries as candidates for the 95th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. Six of these 17 titles are debut features.

A shortlist of 15 titles will be announced on 21 December 2022, followed by the announcement of the nominees on 24 January 2023.

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony is set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on 12 March 2023.

Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected as Oscar Candidates 2023:

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

A Ballade (Bosnia and Herzegovina, France)

Directed by Aida Begić

Produced by Film House

Coproduced by Les Films de l'Après Midi

BULGARIA

In the Heart of the Machine (Bulgaria)

Directed by Martin Makariev

Produced by Forward Pictures Entertainment

CROATIA

Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto (Croatia, Slovenia)

Directed by Juraj Lerotić

Produced by Pipser

Coproduced by Zelena zraka in collaboration with Slovenia’s December

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT), the Slovenian Film Centre

CZECH REPUBLIC

Il Boemo (Czech Republic, Italy, Slovakia)

Directed by Petr Václav

Produced by Mimesis Film

Coproduced by Dugong Films, sentimentalfilm, the Czech Television, Magiclab

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Prague Film Fund, the Pilsen Region, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Film Foundation, Arte, MIBAC (Ministero della cultura), the Liguria Film Fund, the Veneto Film Fund, the Sicilia Film Fund

ESTONIA

Kalev (Estonia)

Directed by Ove Musting

Produced by Allfilm, Ugri Film

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Estonian Ministry of Culture, the Riga Film Fund and the National Film Centre of Latvia through the Latvian cash rebate schemes

GEORGIA

A Long Break / Didi Shesveneba (Georgia)

Directed by David Pirtskhalava

Produced by Millimeter Film

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center

HUNGARY

Blockade (Hungary)

Directed by Ádám Tősér

Produced by Film Positive

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary

LATVIA

January (Latvia, Lithuania, Poland)

Directed by Viesturs Kairišs

Produced by Mistrus Media

Coproduced by Artbox, Staron Film

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Polish Film Institute, Eurimages, Latvijas Mobilais Telefons, Latvian Television, Latvian Foundation, Culture and Sports Department of the Riga City Council

LITHUANIA

Pilgrims / Piligrimai (Lithuania)

Directed by Laurynas Bareiša

Produced by After School

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

MONTENEGRO

The Elegy of Laurel (Montenegro, Serbia)

Directed by Dušan Kasalica

Produced by Meander Film

Coproduced by Non-Aligned Films

Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, Film Center Serbia

MALTA

Carmen (Malta, Canada)

Directed by Valerie Buhagiar

Produced by Falkun Films

Coproduced by Aiken Heart Films

Supported by the Malta Film Fund

NORTH MACEDONIA

The Happiest Man in the World (North Macedonia, Slovenia, Croatia, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark)

Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska

Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski

Coproduced by Vertigo, Terminal 3, Entre Chien et Loup, SCCA/Pro.ba, Beofilm

Supported by the Creative Europe - MEDIA Programme, Eurimages, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Danish Film Institute, the Belgium Tax Shelter, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Fund Sarajevo

POLAND

EO (Poland, Italy)

Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski

Produced by Skopia Film

Coproduced by Alia Film

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Subcarpathian Regional Film Fund, the Warmia-Masuria Film Fund

ROMANIA

Immaculate / Imaculat (Romania)

Directed by Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark

Produced by Axel Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Creative Europe – MEDIA

SERBIA

Darkling (Serbia, Denmark, Bulgaria, Italy, Greece)

Directed by Dušan Milić

Produced by Film Deluxe International

Coproduced by This and That Productions,Firefly Productions, Space Rocket Nation, RFF International, A_LAB, Graal

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Danish Film Institute, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the FVG Audiovisual Fund, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Fund, the Greek Film Center, Eurimages, MEDIA Creative Europe

SLOVAKIA

Victim / Obet’ (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)

Directed by Michal Blaško

Produced by nutprodukcia, nutprodukce

Coproduced by Electric Sheep, the Czech Television, RTVS

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, the Hamburg Film Fund, the German Federal Film Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Stecký and Pilsen Regions

SLOVENIA

Orchestra / Orkester (Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Matevž Luzar

Produced by Gustav film

Coproduced by Napravi Film, RTV Slovenija, Pihalniorkester Svea - Zagorje, NoellaCo, the City of Zagorje Ob Savi, the City of Sloven Gradec, Ready On Set, Sndkt and Unicasting

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film