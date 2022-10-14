14-10-2022

FNE Oscar Watch 2023: Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected as Oscar Candidates

    Victim by Michal Blaško Victim by Michal Blaško credit: nutprodukcia

    WARSAW: Here is the list of the titles selected by FNE partner countries as candidates for the 95th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. Six of these 17 titles are debut features.

    A shortlist of 15 titles will be announced on 21 December 2022, followed by the announcement of the nominees on 24 January 2023.

    The 95th Academy Awards ceremony is set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on 12 March 2023.

    Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected as Oscar Candidates 2023:

    BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA
    A Ballade (Bosnia and Herzegovina, France)
    Directed by Aida Begić
    Produced by Film House
    Coproduced by Les Films de l'Après Midi

    BULGARIA
    In the Heart of the Machine (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Martin Makariev
    Produced by Forward Pictures Entertainment

    CROATIA
    Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto (Croatia, Slovenia)
    Directed by Juraj Lerotić
    Produced by Pipser
    Coproduced by Zelena zraka in collaboration with Slovenia’s December
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT), the Slovenian Film Centre

    CZECH REPUBLIC
    Il Boemo (Czech Republic, Italy, Slovakia)
    Directed by Petr Václav
    Produced by Mimesis Film
    Coproduced by Dugong Films, sentimentalfilm, the Czech TelevisionMagiclab
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Prague Film Fund, the Pilsen Region, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Film Foundation, Arte, MIBAC (Ministero della cultura), the Liguria Film Fund, the Veneto Film Fund, the Sicilia Film Fund

    ESTONIA
    Kalev (Estonia)
    Directed by Ove Musting
    Produced by Allfilm, Ugri Film
    Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Estonian Ministry of Culture, the Riga Film Fund and the National Film Centre of Latvia through the Latvian cash rebate schemes

    GEORGIA
    A Long Break / Didi Shesveneba (Georgia)
    Directed by David Pirtskhalava
    Produced by Millimeter Film
    Supported by the Georgian National Film Center

    HUNGARY
    Blockade (Hungary)
    Directed by Ádám Tősér
    Produced by Film Positive
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary

    LATVIA
    January (Latvia, Lithuania, Poland)
    Directed by Viesturs Kairišs
    Produced by Mistrus Media
    Coproduced by Artbox, Staron Film
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Polish Film Institute, Eurimages, Latvijas Mobilais TelefonsLatvian TelevisionLatvian FoundationCulture and Sports Department of the Riga City Council

    LITHUANIA
    Pilgrims / Piligrimai (Lithuania)
    Directed by Laurynas Bareiša
    Produced by After School
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

    MONTENEGRO
    The Elegy of Laurel (Montenegro, Serbia)
    Directed by Dušan Kasalica
    Produced by Meander Film
    Coproduced by Non-Aligned Films
    Supported by the Film Centre of MontenegroFilm Center Serbia

    MALTA
    Carmen (Malta, Canada)
    Directed by Valerie Buhagiar
    Produced by Falkun Films
    Coproduced by Aiken Heart Films
    Supported by the Malta Film Fund

    NORTH MACEDONIA
    The Happiest Man in the World (North Macedonia, Slovenia, Croatia, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark)
    Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska
    Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski
    Coproduced by Vertigo, Terminal 3, Entre Chien et Loup, SCCA/Pro.ba, Beofilm
    Supported by the Creative Europe - MEDIA Programme, Eurimages, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Danish Film Institute, the Belgium Tax Shelter, the Croatian Audiovisual CentreFilm Fund Sarajevo

    POLAND
    EO (Poland, Italy)
    Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski
    Produced by Skopia Film
    Coproduced by Alia Film
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Subcarpathian Regional Film Fund, the Warmia-Masuria Film Fund

    ROMANIA
    Immaculate / Imaculat (Romania)
    Directed by Monica Stan,  George Chiper-Lillemark
    Produced by Axel Film
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Creative Europe – MEDIA

    SERBIA
    Darkling (Serbia, Denmark, Bulgaria, Italy, Greece)
    Directed by Dušan Milić
    Produced by Film Deluxe International
    Coproduced by This and That Productions,Firefly Productions, Space Rocket Nation, RFF International, A_LAB, Graal
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Danish Film Institute, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the FVG Audiovisual Fund, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Fund, the Greek Film Center, Eurimages, MEDIA Creative Europe

    SLOVAKIA
    Victim / Obet’ (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)
    Directed by Michal Blaško
    Produced by nutprodukcianutprodukce
    Coproduced by Electric Sheep, the Czech TelevisionRTVS
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film FundEurimages, the Hamburg Film Fund, the German Federal Film Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Stecký and Pilsen Regions

    SLOVENIA
    Orchestra / Orkester (Slovenia, Croatia)
    Directed by Matevž Luzar
    Produced by Gustav film
    Coproduced by Napravi Film, RTV Slovenija, Pihalniorkester Svea - Zagorje, NoellaCo, the City of Zagorje Ob Savi, the City of Sloven Gradec, Ready On Set, Sndkt and Unicasting
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film

