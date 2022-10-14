FNE Oscar Watch 2023: Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected as Oscar Candidates

A shortlist of 15 titles will be announced on 21 December 2022, followed by the announcement of the nominees on 24 January 2023.
The 95th Academy Awards ceremony is set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on 12 March 2023.
Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected as Oscar Candidates 2023:
BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA
A Ballade (Bosnia and Herzegovina, France)
Directed by Aida Begić
Produced by Film House
Coproduced by Les Films de l'Après Midi
BULGARIA
In the Heart of the Machine (Bulgaria)
Directed by Martin Makariev
Produced by Forward Pictures Entertainment
CROATIA
Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto (Croatia, Slovenia)
Directed by Juraj Lerotić
Produced by Pipser
Coproduced by Zelena zraka in collaboration with Slovenia’s December
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT), the Slovenian Film Centre
CZECH REPUBLIC
Il Boemo (Czech Republic, Italy, Slovakia)
Directed by Petr Václav
Produced by Mimesis Film
Coproduced by Dugong Films, sentimentalfilm, the Czech Television, Magiclab
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Prague Film Fund, the Pilsen Region, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Film Foundation, Arte, MIBAC (Ministero della cultura), the Liguria Film Fund, the Veneto Film Fund, the Sicilia Film Fund
ESTONIA
Kalev (Estonia)
Directed by Ove Musting
Produced by Allfilm, Ugri Film
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Estonian Ministry of Culture, the Riga Film Fund and the National Film Centre of Latvia through the Latvian cash rebate schemes
GEORGIA
A Long Break / Didi Shesveneba (Georgia)
Directed by David Pirtskhalava
Produced by Millimeter Film
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center
HUNGARY
Blockade (Hungary)
Directed by Ádám Tősér
Produced by Film Positive
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary
LATVIA
January (Latvia, Lithuania, Poland)
Directed by Viesturs Kairišs
Produced by Mistrus Media
Coproduced by Artbox, Staron Film
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Polish Film Institute, Eurimages, Latvijas Mobilais Telefons, Latvian Television, Latvian Foundation, Culture and Sports Department of the Riga City Council
LITHUANIA
Pilgrims / Piligrimai (Lithuania)
Directed by Laurynas Bareiša
Produced by After School
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre
MONTENEGRO
The Elegy of Laurel (Montenegro, Serbia)
Directed by Dušan Kasalica
Produced by Meander Film
Coproduced by Non-Aligned Films
Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, Film Center Serbia
MALTA
Carmen (Malta, Canada)
Directed by Valerie Buhagiar
Produced by Falkun Films
Coproduced by Aiken Heart Films
Supported by the Malta Film Fund
NORTH MACEDONIA
The Happiest Man in the World (North Macedonia, Slovenia, Croatia, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark)
Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska
Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski
Coproduced by Vertigo, Terminal 3, Entre Chien et Loup, SCCA/Pro.ba, Beofilm
Supported by the Creative Europe - MEDIA Programme, Eurimages, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Danish Film Institute, the Belgium Tax Shelter, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Fund Sarajevo
POLAND
EO (Poland, Italy)
Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski
Produced by Skopia Film
Coproduced by Alia Film
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Subcarpathian Regional Film Fund, the Warmia-Masuria Film Fund
ROMANIA
Immaculate / Imaculat (Romania)
Directed by Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark
Produced by Axel Film
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Creative Europe – MEDIA
SERBIA
Darkling (Serbia, Denmark, Bulgaria, Italy, Greece)
Directed by Dušan Milić
Produced by Film Deluxe International
Coproduced by This and That Productions,Firefly Productions, Space Rocket Nation, RFF International, A_LAB, Graal
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Danish Film Institute, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the FVG Audiovisual Fund, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Fund, the Greek Film Center, Eurimages, MEDIA Creative Europe
SLOVAKIA
Victim / Obet’ (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)
Directed by Michal Blaško
Produced by nutprodukcia, nutprodukce
Coproduced by Electric Sheep, the Czech Television, RTVS
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, the Hamburg Film Fund, the German Federal Film Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Stecký and Pilsen Regions
SLOVENIA
Orchestra / Orkester (Slovenia, Croatia)
Directed by Matevž Luzar
Produced by Gustav film
Coproduced by Napravi Film, RTV Slovenija, Pihalniorkester Svea - Zagorje, NoellaCo, the City of Zagorje Ob Savi, the City of Sloven Gradec, Ready On Set, Sndkt and Unicasting
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film