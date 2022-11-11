FNE at Connecting Cottbus 2022: Maricel

COTTBUS: Cypriot production company Filmblades presented the Cypriot/Greek coproduction Maricel at connecting cottbus , taking place 9 – 11 November 2022, where the producers were seeking a third coproducer to come on board the 110 minute drama written and directed by Elias Demetriou.

The story is set in a small Cypriot village, where a young maid from the Philippines arrives to help out an elderly couple. Maricel, hired by the couple’s son as a surprise gift, needs the job to send money back home to support her small child. The 80-year-old husband develops a fatherly attachment to Maricel, but his 75-year-old wife becomes jealous of the young woman and drives her away, until she realises the gap Maricel’s absence leaves in their lives.

Filmblades producer Monica Nicolaidou worked with Demetriou on his award-winning debut feature film, Fish n’ Chips (2011). The story has a personal connection for Nicolaidou, who was employed as a domestic servant to support her film production work. Demetriou also directed the 2015 feature film Smac.

The 850,000 EUR film is in the development phase, with 520,000 EUR already secured. It received development and production support from the Cyprus Cinema Advisory Committee, and production support from ERT Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation and the Greek Film Center. The Greek coproducer is Homemade Films.

In addition to a third coproducer, the filmmakers are looking for sales companies and distributors.

Production Information:

Producer:

Filmblades (Cyprus)

Coproducer:

Homemade Films (Greece)

Credits:

Director: Elias Demetriou

Scriptwriter: Elias Demetriou