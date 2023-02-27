FESTIVALS: Berlinale 2023 Prize Winners

BERLIN: The French/Japanese documentary On the Adamant by Nicolas Phillibert received the Golden Bear for Best Film at the 73rd edition of the Berlin International Film Festival , held 16 – 26 February 2023.

Angela Shanalec received the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay for the German/French/Serbian coproduction Music.

Also in the International Competition, the Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution went to Hélène Louvart for the cinematography in Disco Boy by Giacomo Abbruzzese, a coproduction between France, Italy, Belgium and Poland.

She – Hero / Mimi by Slovak director Mira Fornay was awarded the Grand Prix of the Generation Kplus International Jury for Best Film.

The Czech short animated film Dede Is Dead / Deniska umřela by Philippe Kastner received a Special Mention from the Children’s Jury Generation KPlus competition.

The Youth's Jury Generation 14plus gave its Crystal Bear for Best Short Film to And Me, I’m Dancing Too / Man khod, man ham miraghsam by Mohammad Valizadegan, a coproduction between Iran, Germany and the Czech Republic, as well as a Special Mention to the short animated film from Hungary, From the Corner of My Eyes / Szemem sarka

directed by Domonkos Erhardt.

Vlad Petri’s long documentary Between Revolutions / Între revoluții, a coproduction between Romania, Croatia, Qatar and Iran, received the FIPRESCI Award for a film in the Forum section.

This year, the Romanian director Radu Jude was a member of the International Jury, the Georgian director Dea Kulumbegashvili a member of the Encounters Jury and the Romanian editor Cătălin Cristuțiu a member of the Berlinale Shorts Jury.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Prizes of the International Jury:

Golden Bear for Best Film:

On the Adamant / Sur l’Adamant (France, Japan)

Directed by Nicolas Philibert

Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize:

Afire / Rotter Himmel (Germany)

Directed by Christian Petzold

Silver Bear Jury Prize:

Bad Living / Mal viver (Portugal, France)

Directed by João Canijo

Silver Bear for Best Director:

Philippe Garrel for The Plough / Le grand chariot (France, Switzerland)

Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance:

Sofía Otero in 20,000 Species of Bees / 20.000 especies de abejas (Spain)

Directed by Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren

Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance:

Thea Ehre in Till the End of the Night / Bis ans Ende der Nacht (Germany)

Directed by Christoph Hochhäusler

Silver Bear for Best Screenplay:

Angela Schanalec for Music (Germany, France, Serbia)

Directed by Angela Schanalec

Produced by faktura film

Coproduced by WDR/ARTE, Les Films de l’Après-Midi, Dart Film, in association with Heretic

Supported by the Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media (BKM), the National Centre of Audiovisual Media and Communication (EKOME), the German Federal Film Fund (DFFF), the German Federal Film Board (FFA), Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, the National Center for Film and Moving Images (CNC), Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia

Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution:

Hélène Louvart for the cinematography in Disco Boy (France, Italy, Belgium, Poland)

Directed by Giacomo Abbruzzese

Produced by Films Grand Huit

Coproduced by Dugong Films, Panache Productions, La Compagnie Cinématographique, Donten & Lacroix, DIVISION

Supported by CNC, Eurimages, the CNC and MiBAC support fund for Franco-Italian coproductions, the regions of Ile-de-France and Ile de la Réunion, the Breizh Film Fund, Sofica Cinemage, Cineaxe and Arte Cofinova, the Wallonia-Brussels fund and Movie Tax Invest, the Polish Film Institute, the Podkarpackie region

Encounters Awards:

Award for Best Film:

Here (Belgium)

Directed by Bas Devos



Award for Best Director:

Tatiana Huezo for The Echo / El eco (Mexico, Germany)

Special Jury Award (ex-aequo):

Orlando, My Political Biography / Orlando, ma biographie politique (France)

Directed by Paul B. Preciado

Samsara (Spain)

Directed by Lois Patiño

Berlinale Shorts:

Golden Bear for Best Short Film:

Les chenilles (France)

Directed by Michelle Keserwany, Noel Keserwany

Silver Bear Jury Prize

Dipped in Black / Marungka tjalatjunu (Australia)

Directed by Matthew Thorne, Derik Lynch

Special Mention:

It’s a Date (Ukraine)

Directed by Nadia Parfan



Berlin Short Film Candidate for the European Film Awards:

Les chenilles (France)

Directed by Michelle Keserwany, Noel Keserwany

Generation Awards:

Children's Jury Generation Kplus Awards:

Crystal Bear for the Best Film:

Sweet As (Australia)

Directed by Jub Clerc

Special Mention:

Sea Sparkle / Zeevonk (Belgium, the Netherlands)

Directed by Domien Huyghe

Crystal Bear for the Best Short Film:

Closing Dynasty (USA)

Directed by Lloyd Lee Choi

Special Mention:

Dede Is Dead / Deniska umřela (Czech Republic)

Directed by Philippe Kastner

Generation Kplus International Jury Awards:

Grand Prix of the Generation Kplus International Jury for Best Film:

She – Hero / Mimi (Slovakia)

Directed by Mira Fornay

Produce by MIRAFOX

Coproduced by RTVS

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Bratislava City Foundation

Special Mention:

Longing for the World / L’Amour du monde (Switzerland)

Directed by Jenna Hasse

Special Prize of Generation Kplus International Jury for Best Short Film:

Waking Up in Silence (Germany, Ukraine)

Directed by Mila Zhluktenko, Daniel Asadi Faezi

Special Mention:

Xiaohui and His Cows / Xiaohui he ta de niu (China)

Directed by Xinying Lao

Youth's Jury Generation 14plus Awards:

Crystal Bear for the Best Film:

Adolfo (USA, Mexico)

Directed by Sofía Auza



Special Mention:

And the King Said, What a Fantastic Machine (Sweden, Denmark)

Directed by Axel Danielson, Maximilien Van Aertryck

Crystal Bear for Best Short Film:

And Me, I’m Dancing Too / Man khod, man ham miraghsam (Iran, Germany, Czech Republic)

Directed by Mohammad Valizadegan

Special Mention:

From the Corner of My Eyes / Szemem sarka (Hungary)

Directed by Domonkos Erhardt

Generation 14plus International Jury Awards:

Grand Prix of Generation 14plus International Jury for Best Film:

Hummingbirds (USA)

Directed by Silvia Del Carmen Castaños, Estefanía “Beba” Contreras

Special Mention:

Mutt (USA)

Directed by Vuk Lungulov-Klotz

Special Prize of Generation 14plus International Jury for Best Short Film:

Infantry / Infantaria (Brazil)

Directed by Laís Santos Araújo

Special Mention:

Incroci (USA, Italy)

Directed by Francesca de Fusco

GWFF Best First Feature Award:

GWFF Best First Feature Award 2023:

The Klezmer Project / Adentro mio estoy bailando (Austria, Argentina)

Directed by Leandro Koch, Paloma Schachmann

Special Mention:

The Bride (Rwanda)

Directed by Myriam U. Birara

Berlinale Documentary Award:

Berlinale Documentary Award 2023:

The Echo / El eco (Mexico, Germany)

Directed by Tatiana Huezo

Special Mention:

Orlando, My Political Biography / Orlando, ma biographie politique (France)

Directed by Paul B. Preciado

Berlinale Series Award:

Award Winner 2023:

The Good Mothers (UK, Italy)

Directed by Julian Jarrold, Elisa Amoruso

Special Mention:

The Arkitekt / Arkitekten (Norway)

Directed by Kerren Lumer-Klabbers

The Honourary Golden Bear:

Steven Spielberg (USA)

Berlinale Camera:

Caroline Champetier (France)

Panorama Audience Awards:

Prize Winner Fiction Film 2023:

Sira (Burkina Faso, France, Germany, Senegal)

Directed by Apolline Traoré

Prize Winner Documentary Film 2023:

Kokomo City (USA)

Directed by D. Smith



Award Perspektive Deutsches Kino:

Compass-Perspektive-Award:

Prize Winner 2023:

Seven Winters in Teheran / Sieben Winter in Teheran (Germany, France)

Directed by Steffi Niederzoll

Readers' Juries:

Berliner Morgenpost Jury Award:

20,000 Species of Bees / 20.000 especies de abejas (Spain)

Directed by Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren

Tagesspiegel Readers’Jury Award:

Orlando, My Political Biography / Orlando, ma biographie politique (France)

Directed by Paul B. Preciado

Development Awards:

Kompagnon Fellowship 2023

My Beloved Man’s Female Body

By Anna Melikova

Paraphrase on the Finding of a Glove

By Mareike Wegener

ARTEKino International Award:

Award Winner 2023:

Peeled Skin

Directed by Leonie Krippendorff

Eurimages Co-Production Development Award:

Award Winner 2023:

Iván & Hadoum (Spain)

Directed by Ian de la Rosa

Eurimages Special Co-Production Development Award (special award only in 2023)

The Blindsight (Ukraine)

Directed by Ruslan Batytskyi

VFF Talent Highlight Award:

Award Winners 2023:

God and the Devil’s Cumbia (Mexico)

Directed by Carlos Lenin

Talent Footprints - Mastercard Enablement Programme:

Award Winners 2023:

Carlos Ormeño Palma for TransStories

Miguel Ángel Sánchez for WE FILM MX

Phillip Leteka for Majoaneng (Academy of Images and Letters)

Prizes of Independent Juries:

Prizes of the Ecumenical Jury:

Prize Winner Competition 2023:

Tótem (Mexico, Denmark, France)

Directed by Lila Avilés

Prize Winner Panorama 2023:

Midwives / Sages-femmes (France)

Directed by Léa Fehner

Prize Winner Forum 2023:

Where God Is Not / Jaii keh khoda nist (France, Switzerland)

Directed by Mehran Tamadon

Special Mention:

On the Adamant / Sur l’Adamant (France, Japan)

Directed by Nicolas Philibert

Prizes of the FIPRESCI Jury:

Prize Winner Competition 2023:

The Survival of Kindness (Australia)

Directed by Rolf de Heer

Prize Winner Encounters 2023:

Here (Belgium)

Directed by Bas Devos

Prize Winner Panorama 2023:

The Quiet Migration / Stille Liv (Denmark)

Directed by Malene Choi

Prize Winner Forum 2023:

Between Revolutions / Între revoluții (Romania, Croatia, Qatar, Iran)

Directed by Vlad Petri

Produced by Activ Docs

Coproduced by Restart

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Doha Film Institute, Avanpost Romania, Chainsaw Europe Studio, Dacin Sara, UPFAR ARGOA, the Romanian Film Institute (ICR) and the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), in collaboration with the Romanian public television (TVR)

Guild Film Prize:

Prize Winner 2023:

20,000 Species of Bees / 20.000 especies de abejas (Spain)

Directed by Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren

CICAE Art Cinema Award:

Award Winner Panorama 2023:

The Teachers’ Lounge / Das Lehrerzimmer (Germany)

Directed by İlker Çatak

Award Winner Forum 2023

The Face of Jellyfish / El rostro de la medusa (Argentina)

Directed by Melisa Liebenthal

Label Europa Cinemas:

Award Winner 2023:

The Teachers’ Lounge / Das Lehrerzimmer (Germany)

Directed by İlker Çatak

TEDDY Awards:

Best Feature Film

All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White (Nigeria)

Directed by Babatunde Apalowo

Best Documentary/Essay Film:

Orlando, My Political Biography / Orlando, ma biographie politique (France)

Directed by Paul B. Preciado

Best Short Film:

Dipped in Black / Marungka tjalatjunu (Australia)

Directed by Matthew Thorne, Derik Lynch

Jury Award:

Vicky Knight for her performance in Silver Haze (the Netherlands, UK)

Directed by Sacha Polak

Special Teddy Award:

Sunny Bunny, the Queer Film Award of the Molodist Film Festival in Kyiv

Caligari Film Prize:

Prize Winner 2023

De Facto (Austria, Germany)

Directed by Selma Doborac

Peace Film Prize:

Prize Winner 2023:

Seven Winters in Teheran / Sieben Winter in Teheran (Germany, France)

Directed by Steffi Niederzoll

Amnesty International Film Award:

Prize Winner 2023:

The Burdened / Al Murhaqoon (Yemen, Sudan, Saudi Arabia)

Directed by Amr Gamal

Heiner Carow Prize:

Prize Winner 2023:

Fabian Stumm for the screenplay of the film Bones and Names / Knochen und Namen (Germany)

Directed by Fabian Stumm

AG Kino Gilde – Cinema Vision 14plus:

Prize Winner 2023:

And the King Said, What a Fantastic Machine (Sweden, Denmark)

Directed by Axel Danielson, Maximilien Van Aertryck