27-02-2023

FNE at Berlinale 2023: See how the FIPRESCI critics rated the programme

    BERLIN: FNE has teamed up with FIPRESCI critics attending the Berlin Film Festival to rate the films in the Main Competition, Panorama and Forum giving the films 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5 stars. 5 is the best and 1 is the worst. The ratings give an overview of critics opinions from a large number of countries and provide insights to what critics in many different countries think about the programme.

    Click HERE to see how the critics rated the official Berlinale 2023 programme.

