All Quiet on the Western Front by Edward Berger

LOS ANGELES: All Quiet on the Western Front / Im Westen nichts Neues by Edward Berger, which was shot in the Czech Republic, received four Oscars at the 95th edition of the Academy Awards, held on 12 March 2023. Navalny, directed by Daniel Roher and featuring the Bulgarian journalist Christo Grozev, was awarded in the Best Documentary Feature category.

All Quiet on the Western Front received awards in the categories: Best International Feature Film, Best Achievement in Cinematography, Best Achievement in Production Design and Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures.

The film was shot in 2021 in the Czech Republic, alongside Germany and Belgium. In Prague, the production was serviced by Sirena Film and benefited from the Czech incentives. All Quiet on the Western Front is a coproduction between Germany, USA and Great Britain.

Produced in the USA, Navalny focuses on the events around the assassination attempt on Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who discovers the perpetrators through the Belingcat investigation led by Bulgarian journalist Christo Grozev.

"The film was largely Bulgarian. The idea is Bulgarian. A lot of the funding in the beginning was mine,” Christo Grozev told the Bulgarian media.

Recently, Navalny has also won the PGA Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures, the BAFTA Film Award for Best Documentary, the Cinema Eye Audience Choice Prize and the Cinema Eye Honors Award