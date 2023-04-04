Eurimages Gives Coproduction Support to 14 Projects from FNE Partner Countries

These 14 titles include new projects by Agnieszka Holland, Peter Kerekes, Levan Koguashvili and Karolis Kaupinis, among others.
Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receiving Coproduction Support from Eurimages on 3 April 2023:
Catane (Romania, Italy) 150,000 EUR
Directed by Ioana Mischie
DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia) 160,000 EUR
Directed by Georgi Unkovski
Flow (Latvia, France, Belgium) 400,000 EUR Animated film
Directed by Gints Zilbalodis
Guria (Georgia, Switzerland, Luxemburg, Bulgaria, Turkey) 210,000 EUR
Directed by Levan Koguashvili
Hunger Strike Breakfast (Lithuania, Czech Republic, Latvia) 180,000 EUR
Directed by Karolis Kaupinis
I Accidentally Wrote a Book (Hungary, the Netherlands) 450,000 EUR
Directed by Nóra Lakos
It Would Be My Dream (Czech Republic, Slovakia) 235,000 EUR
Directed by Ondřej Provaznik
Leonora in the Morning Light (Germany, Mexico, Romania) 360,000 EUR
Directed by Lena Vurma, Thor Klein
Little Thief (Czech Republic, Slovakia) 134,000 EUR
Directed by Ondřej Hudeček
Orenda (Finland, Estonia, Sweden) 250,000 EUR
Directed by Pirjo Honkasalo
Silent Observers (Bulgaria, Germany) 53,500 EUR Documentary
Directed by Eliza Petkova
The Green Border (Poland, France, Czech Republic, Belgium) 380,000 EUR
Directed by Agnieszka Holland
The Souls (the Netherlands, Estonia) 440,000 EUR
Directed by Tallulah H. Schwab
Wishing on a Star (Italy, Slovakia, Austria, Czech Republic, Croatia) 75,000 EUR Documentary
Directed by Peter Kerekes
Click HERE to see the full list of supported projects.