Eurimages Gives Coproduction Support to 14 Projects from FNE Partner Countries

STRASBOURG: Fourteen projects produced or coproduced by FNE partner countries are among the 32 projects receiving coproduction support from Eurimages , whose last results were announced on 3 April 2023.

These 14 titles include new projects by Agnieszka Holland, Peter Kerekes, Levan Koguashvili and Karolis Kaupinis, among others.

Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receiving Coproduction Support from Eurimages on 3 April 2023:

Catane (Romania, Italy) 150,000 EUR

Directed by Ioana Mischie

DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia) 160,000 EUR

Directed by Georgi Unkovski

Flow (Latvia, France, Belgium) 400,000 EUR Animated film

Directed by Gints Zilbalodis

Guria (Georgia, Switzerland, Luxemburg, Bulgaria, Turkey) 210,000 EUR

Directed by Levan Koguashvili

Hunger Strike Breakfast (Lithuania, Czech Republic, Latvia) 180,000 EUR

Directed by Karolis Kaupinis

I Accidentally Wrote a Book (Hungary, the Netherlands) 450,000 EUR

Directed by Nóra Lakos

It Would Be My Dream (Czech Republic, Slovakia) 235,000 EUR

Directed by Ondřej Provaznik

Leonora in the Morning Light (Germany, Mexico, Romania) 360,000 EUR

Directed by Lena Vurma, Thor Klein

Little Thief (Czech Republic, Slovakia) 134,000 EUR

Directed by Ondřej Hudeček

Orenda (Finland, Estonia, Sweden) 250,000 EUR

Directed by Pirjo Honkasalo

Silent Observers (Bulgaria, Germany) 53,500 EUR Documentary

Directed by Eliza Petkova

The Green Border (Poland, France, Czech Republic, Belgium) 380,000 EUR

Directed by Agnieszka Holland

The Souls (the Netherlands, Estonia) 440,000 EUR

Directed by Tallulah H. Schwab

Wishing on a Star (Italy, Slovakia, Austria, Czech Republic, Croatia) 75,000 EUR Documentary

Directed by Peter Kerekes

