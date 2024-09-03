FNE at Venice 2024: The New Year That Never Came by Bogdan Mureșanu Starts Selling

The New Year that Never Came by Bogdan Mureșanu

VENICE: The first feature film by Romanian writer/director/producer Bogdan Mureșanu, The New Year That Never Came, which premiered in the Horizons competition of the 81st Venice FF on 1 September 2024, has been sold by Cercamon in France to Memento Distribution. The film is a Romanian/Serbian coproduction.

Reusing and completing the story from his short film The Christmas Gift / Cadoul de Crăciun (2018), the Romanian short film with the most international awards, the script written by Mureșanu follows six apparently parallel life stories over one single day (20 December 1989), as they meet along in the invisible points of a tragicomedy, only to drive to a common resolution: the end of a world and the fall of the communist regime in Romania.

The cast includes over 50 actors, of whom Adrian Văncică, Iulian Postelnicu, Emilia Dobrin, Nicoleta Hâncu, Mihai Călin and Andrei Miercure are in the leading roles.

“Over 50 actors, multiple and difficult locations, complex continuities (especially psychological), tough winter season… all these seem hard, but are nothing compared to the real challenge: how to distribute the details of so many stories and to keep awake the audience’s curiosity without letting them anticipate the events or the emotions. I hope I made it. I had difficulties to overcome till the very end, but I was blessed with a great team of actors and technicians,” Bogdan Mureșanu told FNE.

Mureșanu produced the film through Kinotopia in association with Romania’s Chainsaw Europe, and in coproduction with the Romanian National Television (SRTv) and Serbia’s All Inclusive Films, with support from the Romanian Film Centre (CNC) and Creative Europe MEDIA. The project was financed by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, CNC, the Romanian Cultural Institute, Istituto Rumeno di Cultura e Ricerca Umanistica di Venezia, DACIN SARA, UCIN and Film Center Serbia.

Ada Solomon (Nomada Solo), Viorel Chesaru (Chainsaw Europe), Vanja Kovacevic (All Inclusive, Serbia), are the coproducers of the film, alongside Claudia Nedelcu Duca from the Romanian National Television. The executive producers are Irina Enea and Bogdan Luca, while Theo Nissim, Dan Burlac, Adrian Văncică and Adriana Bumbeș are associate producers.

The French release of the film is due on 25 March 2025. Forum Film Romania will release the film domestically on 24 September 2024.