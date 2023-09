TRIESTE: When East Meets West , the industry platform of the Trieste Film Festival , has opened the call of submissions for the 2024 Co-Production Forum, Last Stop Trieste and This is IT! WEMW 2024 will be held 21 - 24 January 2024 and the Trieste Film Festival 19 – 27 January 2024.

For the Co-Production Forum, which is open to live-action features, creative docs & short animated projects, the deadline is 18 October 2023.

For the special 10th anniversary edition of the documentary fine-cut section Last Stop Trieste and the feature work-in-progress section This is IT! the deadline is 20 November 2023.

Click HERE for the press release.