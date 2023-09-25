Erich Pommer Institute Announces Upcoming Events

POTSDAM: A three-day workshop on sustainable business strategies, an online conference on the legal and ethical aspects of AI, a seminar for streaming providers, and a three-day workshop on European coproduction are the upcoming events organised by Potsdam-based Erich Pommer Institute .

The workshop Sustainable Business Strategies: Mastering Transformation and Change, which will be held in Berlin 5 – 7 October 2023, is aimed at participants from business owners to senior managers and executives to decision-makers in the audiovisual industry, who are looking to capitalise on new opportunities.

The online conference AI: Ethics and Legal Aspects (17 October 2023, 14:00 - 18:00 CEST), will be held by Lesha Shaldenko from Wantent, who will show the possibilities and chances of employing AI for audience testing and reaching viewers around the world.

The online seminar Streaming Providers – Legal Advice on Distribution Contracts Using German and US Law (28 November, 10:00 – 14:00 CET) is designed for legal professionals, in-house counsel, business executives and anyone else interested in gaining a deeper understanding of the legal landscape surrounding distribution contracts with streaming providers.

The seminar European Co-Production - Legal and Financial Aspects (Berlin, 23 – 25 November 2023) offers insights into the making of several recent European coproductions (feature films and drama series), as well as a comprehensible overview of the legal and financial elements of coproductions.

A limited number of mostly partial scholarships is available for nationals from countries including Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia, thanks to a Creative Europe – MEDIA funding. Participants from countries outside the EU MEDIA initiative, such as Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia, may still be viable for a scholarship depending on their participation in the MEDIA strand.

