connecting cottbus 2023 Announces Project Selection

COTTBUS: The East-West co-production market connecting cottbus has announced the projects selected for cocoPITCH and cocoWIP at its 25th anniversary edition set for 8 - 10 November 2023 within the FilmFestival Cottbus (7 – 12 November 2023).

Thirteen projects in development have been selected for cocoPITCH, while six works in progress will be showcased in cocoWIP.

Producers, sales agents, commissioning editors and other industry representatives active in East-West European coproduction can apply to attend without a project until 6 October 2023.

cocoPITCH Selected Projects 2023:

A Leg (Kazakhstan)

Directed by Shokir Kholikov

Produced by A Films

At Your Service (Estonia)

Directed by German Golub

Produced by Stellar Film

Ballad of the Skeleton (Turkey)

Directed by Murat Uğurlu

Produced by Rubikon Film

Coproduced by Monday Film

MIDPOINT - coco Award (Midpoint Feature Launch): Excavators (Cyprus, USA)

Directed by Argyro Nicolaou

Produced by Caretta Films

Coproduced by Cyprian Films

Honeymoon (Ukraine)

Directed by Zhanna Ozirna

Produced by Toy Cinema

Special Pitch Award FilmFestival Cottbus: La Manche (Poland)

Directed by Damian Kocur

Produced by Kijora Film

Mather (Bulgaria)

Directed by Anguelina Rangelova and Vesela Kazakova

Produced by Activist 38

Coproduced by Doni Mont

My World Upside Down (Slovakia, Germany)

Directed by Daniel Rihák

Produced by WHAT IF Films

Coproduced by Projector23

Night Waves (Croatia)

Directed by Filip Heraković

Produced by Wolfgang & Dolly

Transilvania Pitch Stop - coco Award: Pyrrhic (Romania)

Directed by Cosmin Nicolae

Produced by Icon Production

Resonance (Bulgaria, Greece)

Directed by Yordan Petkov

Produced by Portokal

Coproduced by Garti Films, Klas Film, Marni Films

Tactile Universe (Hungary)

Directed by Szilárd Bernáth

Produced by Focus Fox

The Fourth Way (Germany, Uzbekistan, France)

Directed by Sasha Kulak

Produced by Einbahnstraße Productions

Coproduced by SESTRA Films, Les Steppes Productions

cocoWIP Projects 2023:

Borderline (Lithuania)

Directed by Ignas Jonynas

Produced by Baltic Productions

Chrysanthemum Day (Ukraine, the Netherlands)

Directed by Simon Mozgovyi

Produced by Mainstream Pictures

Coproduced by Windmill Film

Ink Wash (Romania, Greece)

Directed by Sarra Tsorakidis

Produced by Mandragora

Coproduced by Bad Crowd

No More (Georgia)

Directed by Keko Chelidze and Kote Kalandadze

Produced by Parachute Films

On the Water Surface (Turkey, Germany)

Directed by Zeynep Köprülü

Produced by Periferi Film

Coproduced by Kalavara Film, Tamtam Film

Wet Monday (Poland, Czech Republic, Estonia)

Directed by Justyna Mytnik

Produced by Lava Films

Coproduced by Bionaut, Aleksandra Film

Click HERE for the press release.