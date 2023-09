Impressive Representation of FNE Partner Countries in EFA Feature Film Selection Part 2

Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World by Radu Jude

BERLIN: The European Film Academy has announced a new selection of 21 feature films adding to the Feature Film Selection for the European Film Awards 2023.

The nominations for the European Film Awards will be announced on 7 November and the awards ceremony will be held in Berlin on 9 December 2023.

Films from FNE Partner Countries in EFA Feature Film Selection Part 2:

Animal (Greece, Austria, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria)

Directed by Sofia Exarchou

Produced by Homemade Films

Coproduced by Nabis Filmgroup SRL, Digital Cube, Felony Film Productions, Ars Digital, in collaboration with Wild at Heart

Supported by Eurimages, Media Creative Europe, the Greek Film Centre, the Austrian Film Institute, the Vienna Film Fund, the Salzburg City Film Fund, the Romanian Film Centre, Mediacom, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, ΕΚΟΜΕ, Crete Prefecture

Blaga’s Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)

Directed by Stephan Komandarev

Produced by Argo Film

Coproduced by 42film

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Television, Eurimages (https://www.coe.int/en/web/eurimages), Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, German Film Fund MDM

Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia)

Directed by Radu Jude

Produced by 4Proof Film, microFILM

Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distributions, Les Films d’Ici and Kinorama, in association with Bord Cadre Films (Switzerland) and Sovereign Films (UK)

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Film Fund Luxembourg, Eurimages, Arte Cofinova, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC)

Excursion / Ekskurzija (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Croatia, Norway, France)

Directed by Una Gunjak

Produced by SCCA/pro.ba

Coproduced by Baš Čelik, Nukleus Film, Mer Film, Salaud Morisset

Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Canton Sarajevo, Film Fund Sarajevo, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Sorfond, Film Center Serbia, Hubert Bals Fund, Eurimages

Explanation for Everything / Magyarmzat mindenre (Hungary, Slovakia)

Directed by Gábor Reisz

Produced by Proton Cinema

Coproduced by MPhilms

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

The Green Border (Poland, France, Belgium, Czech Republic)

Directed by Agnieszka Holland

Produced by Metro Films, Astute Films

Coproduced by Blick Productions, Marlene Film Production, Beluga Tree

Supported by Eurimages, the Czech Film Fund, the CNC – Centre National du Cinema et L’Image Animée - Cinéma du Monde, Sofica La Banque Postale Image 17, Centre du Cinéma et de L’Audiovisuel de la Federation Wallonie Bruxelles, CANAL+ Poland, the Czech Television and ZDF/ARTE

Housekeeping for Beginners (North Macedonia, Poland, Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo)

Directed by Goran Stolevski

Produced by List Production

Coproduced by Madants, Kinorama, Sense Production, Industria Film

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Polish Film Institute, the Kosovo Cinematography Center

Stepne (Ukraine, Germany, Poland, Slovakia)

Directed by Maryna Vroda

Produced by vrodastudio

Coproduced by Film University Babelsberg KONRAD WOLF, Koi Studio, New Europe Film Sales, Kerekes Film

Supported by Ukraine State Film Agency, Film University Babelsberg KONRAD WOLF, (MBB-ILB) Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, RBB – Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg, Koi-Studio, New Europe Film Sales, Slovak Film Commission, Kerekes Film, Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund

Tatami (Georgia, United States)

Directed by Guy Nattiv and Zar Emir Ebrahimi

Produced by Keshet Studios in association with Sarke Studio, Maven Pictures, New Native Pictures, WestEnd Films, White Lodge Productions

The Zone of Interest (USA, UK, Poland)

Directed by Jonathan Glazer

Produced by A24

Coproduced by Extreme Emotions, Film Four, House Productions

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Woman of… / Kobieta Z… (Poland, Sweden)

Directed by Małgorzata Szumowska and Michał Englert

Produced by No-Mad films

Coproduced by Common Ground Pictures, Film i Väst

