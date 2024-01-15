Films from FNE Partner Countries Shortlisted for 96th Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES: Majority and minority coproductions from FNE partner countries have been shortlisted in several categories for the 96th edition of the Academy Awards. The Animated Short Film category boasts two Estonian and one Hungarian production, while two Polish productions are in the Documentary Feature category.

The British/US/Polish coproduction The Zone of Interest directed by Jonathan Glazer, produced by A24 and coproduced by Extreme Emotions, Film Four and House Productions, has been shortlisted in the International Feature Film, Original Score and Sound categories.

Polish/French/Ukrainian In the Rearview by Maciek Hamela and the Danish/Polish coproduction Apolonia, Apolonia by Lea Glob have been shortlisted in the Documentary Feature category.

Estonian/Croatian Eeva by Lucija Mrzljak, Morten Tsinakov, Estonian Dog-Apartment / Koerkorter by Priit Tender and Hungarian/French 27 by Flóra Anna Buda have been shortlisted for the Animated Short Film category.

Golden Lion winner Poor Things by Yorgos Lanthimos (Ireland/UK/USA), which was shot in Glasgow and at the Origo Studios in Budapest, has been shortlisted in the Original Score, Makeup and Hairstyling, and Visual Effects categories.

The Oscar nominees will be announced on 23 January 2024 and the 97th awards ceremony will be held on 10 March 2024.