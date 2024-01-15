WEMW 2024 Announces Selection for Co-production Forum, Last Stop Trieste, This is IT, First Cut+ and EAVE Slate

TRIESTE: The 14th edition of When East Meets West ( WEMW , 21 – 24 January 2024) has announced the selection for Co-production Forum, Last Stop Trieste, This is IT, First Cut+ and EAVE Slate. WEMW takes place as usual within the Trieste Film Festival , whose 35th edition will be held 19 – 27 January 2024.

A total of 21 film projects in development from 18 countries have been chosen for the Co-Production Forum from among no less than 486 submissions. The list includes nine long documentaries, nine feature films and three short animated films.

Last Stop Trieste will present six creative documentaries that were previously selected for one of the partner platforms: Ex Oriente Film, Docu Rough Cut Boutique, Balkan Discoveries, Baltic Sea Docs and ZagrebDox Pro.

This is IT will present nine works in progress ready for festival premiere/international distribution.

First Cut+ will introduce to sales and festival programmers eight titles from Brazil, Croatia, Czech Republic, Israel, Kosovo, Lithuania, Slovakia and the Netherlands.

A total of 12 companies from European and Latin American territories have been selected for the 3rd edition of the innovative programme EAVE Slate, while 95 participants from 35 countries will take part in the Inspirational Labs.

This year the East & West spotlight countries are: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine & Spain, Portugal, and Latin America.

Over 500 film professionals from more than 50 countries are expected at WEMW soon.

WEMW 2024 is organised by the FVG Audiovisual Fund in collaboration with the Trieste Film Festival, EAVE, Creative Europe Desk Italy, and with support from Creative Europe MEDIA, MIC - Direzione Generale per il Cinema, CEI – Central European Initiative, Film Center Serbia, Ciclic - Centre-Val de Loire Region and the Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia.

Co-Production Forum Selected Projects:

Animal (Spain, France)

Directed by Amaia Remírez García, Raúl De la Fuente Calle

Produced by Kanaki Films

Coproduced by Bellota Films

Cosmonauts (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia)

Directed by Leo Černic

Produced by Finta Film

Coproduced by Staragara IT, Adriatic Animation

Hystera (Greece, Germany)

Directed by Asimina Proedrou

Produced by Untamed Films

Coproduced by Fiction Park

Invisible (Colombia)

Directed by Jorge Forero

Produced by Marginal Cine

Joy (France)

Directed by Agata Wieczrorek

Produced by Futur antérieur production

La Mancha (France, Mexico)

Directed by Lindsey Cordero, Armando Croda

Produced by so-cle

Coproduced by Bengala

Lenin's Pawn (Republic of Moldova)

Directed by Dragos Turea

Produced by Parmis Film

Let It Roll (Brazil)

Directed by Caru Alves de Souza

Produced by Manjericão Filmes

Made in Mud (Spain)

Directed by Anna Llargués

Produced by Mayo Films

Marathon (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary)

Directed by Peter Kerekes

Produced by kerekesfilm

Coproduced by Hypermarket Film, Eclipse Film

Rebellion of Memory (Switzerland, Peru, France)

Directed by Joël Jent

Produced by Aaron Film GmbH

Coproduced by Amazona Producciones, Les Films d'Ici

Sonia (Hungary)

Directed by Péter Akar, Rita Balogh

Produced by Campfilm Kft.

Strange Sea (Azerbaijan)

Directed by Lala Aliyeva

Produced by Yaman Film

The Amateur Photographer's Family Portrait (Georgia)

Directed by Nurlan Hasanli

Produced by Radium Films

The Blue Sweater with a Yellow Hole (Ukraine)

Directed by Tetiana Khodakivska

Produced by Pronto Film in association with Babylon 13 and Moon Man

The Broken R (Ecuador, Italy)

Directed by Ricardo Ruales

Produced by Incubadora

Coproduced by Small Boss

The Hand (Portugal)

Directed by Alexander David

Produced by Rua Escura Crl

The Man Who Played the Saxophone (Armenia)

Directed by Aram Shahbazyan

Produced by OnOff Studio LLC

Coproduced by Silhouette Studio LLC

Turquoise Mountain (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Barbora Chalupová

Produced by Nochi Film

Coproduced by Hitchhiker Cinema

Vittoria (Italy)

Directed by Alessandro Cassigoli, Casey Kauffman

Produced by Ladoc / Zoe Films

Coproduced by Sacher Film

Womaniser (Bulgaria, UK)

Directed by Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova

Produced by Activist38

Coproduced by Dan Films

Last Stop Trieste Selected Projects:

Abandoned (Lithuania, France)

Directed by Vytautas Puidokas

Produced by Uku Films (Lithuania)

Coproduced by Grande Ourse Films

Blueberry Dreams (Georgia, France, Belgium)

Directed by Elene Mikaberidze

Produced by Parachute Films

Coproduced by Wide Studios, Iota Production

Dad’s Lullaby (Ukraine, Romania, Croatia)

Directed by Lesia Diak

Produced by DramaFree

Coproduced by Filmways, Petnaesta Umjetnost

December (Poland, Lithuania)

Directed by Grzegorz Paprzycki

Produced by Telemark

Coproduced by Just a Moment

Forbidden (Romania)

Directed by Anelise Salan

Produced by The L studio & Labyrinth Films

Pavilion 6 (Croatia, UK)

Directed by Goran Dević

Produced by Petnaesta Umjetnost in association with BBC

This is IT Selected Projects:

100 Litres of Gold (Finland, Italy)

Directed by Teemu Nikki

Produced by It’s Alive Films Oy

Coproduced by The Culture Business

Before Memory (Uruguay)

Directed by Joaquín González Vaillant

Produced by Bocacha Films

Coproduced by Jabalina Films

Caravan (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Italy)

Directed by Zuzana Kirchnerová

Produced by MasterFilm

Coproduced nutprodukcia, Tempesta

The Last Summer (Portugal, Italy, Argentina)

Directed by João Nuno Pinto

Produced by Wonder Maria Filmes

Coproduced by Albolina Films, Aurora Cine

Man of the House (Albania, Italy, Austria, Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Greece) Directed by Andamion Murataj

Produced by Lissus Media

Coproduced by Palomar S.p.A., Ellly Films Gmbh, Pelagnje Snova d.o.o., Thumbs Up, Manufaktura Production, Akran

The Remnants of You (Spain, Italy, Portugal)

Directed by Gala Gracia

Produced by Potenza Producciones

Coproduced by Bastian Films, Sajama Films, Garbo Produzioni, Fado Filmes

Still Here (Italy, Sri Lanka, France)

Directed by Suranga D. Katugampala

Produced by 5e6

Coproduced by Rai Cinema, Okta Film, Kaiya Collective, Suboscura Films

Still Life with Ghosts (Spain, France, Serbia)

Directed by Enrique Buleo

Produced by Quatre Films Audiovisuales S.L

Coproduced by Cuidado con elperro, IKKI FILMS, This and That Productions

Weightless (Italy)

Directed by Sara Fgaier

Produced by Limen

Coproduced by Avventurosa, Dugong Films

First Cut+ Selected Projects:

Celebration (Croatia)

Directed by Bruno Anković

Produced by Eclectica

Continent (Brazil)

Directed by Davi Pretto

Produced by Vulcana Cinema

Hana (Kosovo)

Directed by Ujkan Hysaj

Produced by AJO Pictures

Hunger Strike Breakfast (Lithuania)

Directed by Karolis Kaupinis

Produced by M-Films

March to May (Czech Republic)

Directed by Martin Repka

Produced by Breathless Films

Tropicana (Israel)

Directed by Omer Tobi

Produced by Medalia Productions

Wishing on a Star (Italy, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria, Croatia, Taiwan)

Directed by Peter Kerekes

Produced by Videomante

Coproduced by Artcam Films, Kerekes Film, Mischief Films, Restart, Volos Films

(The) White Flash (the Netherlands)

Directed by Laura Hermanides

Produced by Family Affair Films

EAVE Slate Selected Companies:

80 Mundos SRL (Argentina), producer Maria Eugenia Lombardi

Campfilm (Hungary), producer Sára László

Casatarantula (Colombia), producer Nicolas van Hemelryck

Chullachaki Cine (Peru), producer Enid Campos

December (December.si, Slovenia), producer Vlado Bulajić

dispàrtes.r.l. (Italy), producer Alessandro Amato

Enquadramento Produções (Brazil), producer Leonardo Mecchi

Fünferfilm UG (Germany), producer Julia Cöllen

Gargantua Films (Serbia), producer Marko Paljic

Goldman Film (the Netherlands), producer Edwin Goldman

PIPSER d.o.o. (Croatia), producer Miljenka Čogelja

Sisyfos Film Production (Sweden), producer Ashley Smith

