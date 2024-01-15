WEMW 2024 Announces Selection for Co-production Forum, Last Stop Trieste, This is IT, First Cut+ and EAVE Slate

A total of 21 film projects in development from 18 countries have been chosen for the Co-Production Forum from among no less than 486 submissions. The list includes nine long documentaries, nine feature films and three short animated films.
Last Stop Trieste will present six creative documentaries that were previously selected for one of the partner platforms: Ex Oriente Film, Docu Rough Cut Boutique, Balkan Discoveries, Baltic Sea Docs and ZagrebDox Pro.
This is IT will present nine works in progress ready for festival premiere/international distribution.
First Cut+ will introduce to sales and festival programmers eight titles from Brazil, Croatia, Czech Republic, Israel, Kosovo, Lithuania, Slovakia and the Netherlands.
A total of 12 companies from European and Latin American territories have been selected for the 3rd edition of the innovative programme EAVE Slate, while 95 participants from 35 countries will take part in the Inspirational Labs.
This year the East & West spotlight countries are: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine & Spain, Portugal, and Latin America.
Over 500 film professionals from more than 50 countries are expected at WEMW soon.
WEMW 2024 is organised by the FVG Audiovisual Fund in collaboration with the Trieste Film Festival, EAVE, Creative Europe Desk Italy, and with support from Creative Europe MEDIA, MIC - Direzione Generale per il Cinema, CEI – Central European Initiative, Film Center Serbia, Ciclic - Centre-Val de Loire Region and the Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia.
Co-Production Forum Selected Projects:
Animal (Spain, France)
Directed by Amaia Remírez García, Raúl De la Fuente Calle
Produced by Kanaki Films
Coproduced by Bellota Films
Cosmonauts (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia)
Directed by Leo Černic
Produced by Finta Film
Coproduced by Staragara IT, Adriatic Animation
Hystera (Greece, Germany)
Directed by Asimina Proedrou
Produced by Untamed Films
Coproduced by Fiction Park
Invisible (Colombia)
Directed by Jorge Forero
Produced by Marginal Cine
Joy (France)
Directed by Agata Wieczrorek
Produced by Futur antérieur production
La Mancha (France, Mexico)
Directed by Lindsey Cordero, Armando Croda
Produced by so-cle
Coproduced by Bengala
Lenin's Pawn (Republic of Moldova)
Directed by Dragos Turea
Produced by Parmis Film
Let It Roll (Brazil)
Directed by Caru Alves de Souza
Produced by Manjericão Filmes
Made in Mud (Spain)
Directed by Anna Llargués
Produced by Mayo Films
Marathon (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary)
Directed by Peter Kerekes
Produced by kerekesfilm
Coproduced by Hypermarket Film, Eclipse Film
Rebellion of Memory (Switzerland, Peru, France)
Directed by Joël Jent
Produced by Aaron Film GmbH
Coproduced by Amazona Producciones, Les Films d'Ici
Sonia (Hungary)
Directed by Péter Akar, Rita Balogh
Produced by Campfilm Kft.
Strange Sea (Azerbaijan)
Directed by Lala Aliyeva
Produced by Yaman Film
The Amateur Photographer's Family Portrait (Georgia)
Directed by Nurlan Hasanli
Produced by Radium Films
The Blue Sweater with a Yellow Hole (Ukraine)
Directed by Tetiana Khodakivska
Produced by Pronto Film in association with Babylon 13 and Moon Man
The Broken R (Ecuador, Italy)
Directed by Ricardo Ruales
Produced by Incubadora
Coproduced by Small Boss
The Hand (Portugal)
Directed by Alexander David
Produced by Rua Escura Crl
The Man Who Played the Saxophone (Armenia)
Directed by Aram Shahbazyan
Produced by OnOff Studio LLC
Coproduced by Silhouette Studio LLC
Turquoise Mountain (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Barbora Chalupová
Produced by Nochi Film
Coproduced by Hitchhiker Cinema
Vittoria (Italy)
Directed by Alessandro Cassigoli, Casey Kauffman
Produced by Ladoc / Zoe Films
Coproduced by Sacher Film
Womaniser (Bulgaria, UK)
Directed by Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova
Produced by Activist38
Coproduced by Dan Films
Last Stop Trieste Selected Projects:
Abandoned (Lithuania, France)
Directed by Vytautas Puidokas
Produced by Uku Films (Lithuania)
Coproduced by Grande Ourse Films
Blueberry Dreams (Georgia, France, Belgium)
Directed by Elene Mikaberidze
Produced by Parachute Films
Coproduced by Wide Studios, Iota Production
Dad’s Lullaby (Ukraine, Romania, Croatia)
Directed by Lesia Diak
Produced by DramaFree
Coproduced by Filmways, Petnaesta Umjetnost
December (Poland, Lithuania)
Directed by Grzegorz Paprzycki
Produced by Telemark
Coproduced by Just a Moment
Forbidden (Romania)
Directed by Anelise Salan
Produced by The L studio & Labyrinth Films
Pavilion 6 (Croatia, UK)
Directed by Goran Dević
Produced by Petnaesta Umjetnost in association with BBC
This is IT Selected Projects:
100 Litres of Gold (Finland, Italy)
Directed by Teemu Nikki
Produced by It’s Alive Films Oy
Coproduced by The Culture Business
Before Memory (Uruguay)
Directed by Joaquín González Vaillant
Produced by Bocacha Films
Coproduced by Jabalina Films
Caravan (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Italy)
Directed by Zuzana Kirchnerová
Produced by MasterFilm
Coproduced nutprodukcia, Tempesta
The Last Summer (Portugal, Italy, Argentina)
Directed by João Nuno Pinto
Produced by Wonder Maria Filmes
Coproduced by Albolina Films, Aurora Cine
Man of the House (Albania, Italy, Austria, Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Greece) Directed by Andamion Murataj
Produced by Lissus Media
Coproduced by Palomar S.p.A., Ellly Films Gmbh, Pelagnje Snova d.o.o., Thumbs Up, Manufaktura Production, Akran
The Remnants of You (Spain, Italy, Portugal)
Directed by Gala Gracia
Produced by Potenza Producciones
Coproduced by Bastian Films, Sajama Films, Garbo Produzioni, Fado Filmes
Still Here (Italy, Sri Lanka, France)
Directed by Suranga D. Katugampala
Produced by 5e6
Coproduced by Rai Cinema, Okta Film, Kaiya Collective, Suboscura Films
Still Life with Ghosts (Spain, France, Serbia)
Directed by Enrique Buleo
Produced by Quatre Films Audiovisuales S.L
Coproduced by Cuidado con elperro, IKKI FILMS, This and That Productions
Weightless (Italy)
Directed by Sara Fgaier
Produced by Limen
Coproduced by Avventurosa, Dugong Films
First Cut+ Selected Projects:
Celebration (Croatia)
Directed by Bruno Anković
Produced by Eclectica
Continent (Brazil)
Directed by Davi Pretto
Produced by Vulcana Cinema
Hana (Kosovo)
Directed by Ujkan Hysaj
Produced by AJO Pictures
Hunger Strike Breakfast (Lithuania)
Directed by Karolis Kaupinis
Produced by M-Films
March to May (Czech Republic)
Directed by Martin Repka
Produced by Breathless Films
Tropicana (Israel)
Directed by Omer Tobi
Produced by Medalia Productions
Wishing on a Star (Italy, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria, Croatia, Taiwan)
Directed by Peter Kerekes
Produced by Videomante
Coproduced by Artcam Films, Kerekes Film, Mischief Films, Restart, Volos Films
(The) White Flash (the Netherlands)
Directed by Laura Hermanides
Produced by Family Affair Films
EAVE Slate Selected Companies:
80 Mundos SRL (Argentina), producer Maria Eugenia Lombardi
Campfilm (Hungary), producer Sára László
Casatarantula (Colombia), producer Nicolas van Hemelryck
Chullachaki Cine (Peru), producer Enid Campos
December (December.si, Slovenia), producer Vlado Bulajić
dispàrtes.r.l. (Italy), producer Alessandro Amato
Enquadramento Produções (Brazil), producer Leonardo Mecchi
Fünferfilm UG (Germany), producer Julia Cöllen
Gargantua Films (Serbia), producer Marko Paljic
Goldman Film (the Netherlands), producer Edwin Goldman
PIPSER d.o.o. (Croatia), producer Miljenka Čogelja
Sisyfos Film Production (Sweden), producer Ashley Smith
