FESTIVALS: Winners of 2024 Trieste Film Festival

TRIESTE: The Ukrainian/German/Polish/Slovak coproduction Stepne directed by Maryna Vroda received the Trieste Prize for Best Feature Film at the 35th edition of the Trieste Film Festival , which took place 19 – 27 January 2024.

Armenian 1489 directed by Shoghakat Vardanyan won the Documentary Competition, while the main prize of the short film competition went to Land of Mountains (Austria, Germany) directed by Olga Kosanović.

Alongside the Documentary Competition and the Short Film Competition, the festival offered several sidebar events including premiere screenings from Central and Eastern Europe, preview screenings of out-of-competition documentaries from Central and Eastern Europe, and Wild Roses, a showcase dedicated to female directors from Central and Eastern Europe, which focused this year on German filmmakers.

When East Meets West, the industry segment of the festival, was held 21 – 24 January 2024.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Feature Film Competition:

Trieste Prize for Best Feature Film:

Stepne (Ukraine, Germany, Poland, Slovakia)

Directed by Maryna Vroda

Produced by vrodastudio

Coproduced by Film University Babelsberg Konrad Wolf, Tandem Production, Koi Studio, New Europe Film Sales, Kerekes Film

Supported by the Ukraine State Film Agency, Film University Babelsberg Konrad Wolf, (MBB-ILB) Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, RBB – Rundfunk Berlin- Brandenburg, Koi-Studio, New Europe Film Sales, the Slovak Film Commission, Kerekes Film, FVG Audiovisual Fund

Special Mention for Best Actress:

Ágnes Krasznahorkai in Without Air (Hungary, Romania)

Directed by Katalin Moldovai

Produced by Magma Film

Coproduced by Spot Film, Salamandra Film

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary Inkubator Programme

Special Mention for Best Actor:

Jovan Ginić in Lost Country (France, Serbia, Luxembourg, Croatia)

Directed by Vladimir Perišić

Produced by Easy Riders Films, Trilema, KinoElektron

Coproduced by Red Lion, Kinorama

Supported by Film Center Serbia, CNC, Arte France Cinema, the Luxembourg Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Documentary Competition:

Opificio Neirami Alpe Adria Film Prize:

1489 (Armenia)

Directed by Shoghakat Vardanyan

Special Mention:

Motherland (Sweden, Ukraine, Norway)

Directed by Alexander Mihalkovich, Hanna Badziaka

Short Film Competition:

Osiride Brovedani Foundation TSFF Shorts Prize:

Land of Mountains (Austria, Germany)

Directed by Olga Kosanović

Special Mention:

Ancella d’amore (Italy)

Directed by Emanuela Muzzupappa

xxxx

Audience Award for Best Feature Film:

Without Air (Hungary, Romania)

Directed by Katalin Moldovai

Audience Award for Best Documentary:

Cent’anni (Slovenia, Poland, Italy, Serbia)

Directed by Maja Doroteja Prelog

Audience Award for Best Short Film:

A Piece of Liberty (Greece)

Directed by Antigoni Kapaka

2024 Corso Salani Prize:

Lala (Italy)

Directed by Ludovica Fales

Osservatorio Balcani e Caucaso Transeuropa Prize for Best Documentary in Competition:

Between Revolutions (Romania, Croatia, Qatar, Iran)

Directed by Vlad Petri

Municipality of Trieste PAG (Progetto Area Giovani) Jury Prize for Best Short Film:

The Sea in Between (Slovenia, Czech Republic, Croatia)

Directed by Lun Sevnik

Special Mention:

Il compleanno di Enrico (Germany, France, Italy)

Directed by Francesco Sossai

2024 Eastern Star Prize:

Ewa Puszczyńska, producer of The Zone of Interest (UK, USA, Poland)

Directed by Jonathan Glazer

Produced by A24

Coproduced by Extreme Emotions, Film Four, House Productions

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Cineuropa Prize:

Without Air (Hungary, Romania)

Directed by Katalin Moldovai

Click HERE for the East of the West winners.