French/Hungarian Rematch and Latvian Soviet Jeans Win at SeriesMania

LILLE: ARTE’s French/Hungarian Rematch won the Grand Prize in the International Competition at the SeriesMania television festival held in Lille, France 15 – 22 March 2024. GO3’s Latvian series Soviet Jeans won Best Actor (Kārlis Arnolds Avots) in the International Panorama, as well as the Audience Award.

Directed by Yan England and inspired by true events, Rematch is a psychological thriller about the historic confrontation between Garry Kasparov and IBM’s supercomputer Deep Blue.

The 6 x 52 min series is produced by Unité in coproduction with ARTE France, Federation Studios and Hungary’s Proton Cinema. Federation Studios is handling the sales.

The 8 x 55 min dramedy Soviet Jeans / Padomju džinsi directed by Staņislavs Tokalovs and Juris Kursietis is set in Soviet Latvia and follows Renārs, a rock & roll fan and a petty criminal, who is committed to a mental asylum for political reasons, where he starts illegal production of counterfeit US cult jeans.

Aija Bērziņa produced the series through Tasse Film with support from the National Film Centre of Latvia, as well as Go3 and Depo DIY. The series’ rights are handled by Beta Film.