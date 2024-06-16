FESTIVALS: Awards for Films from FNE Partner Countries at Annecy International Animation Film Festival

ANNECY: The Latvian majority coproduction Flow by Gints Zilbalodis received four awards including the Jury Award and the Audience Award at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival (9-15 June 2024), while the Czech/Slovak/French long animated film Living Large by Kristina Dufková won the Contrechamp Jury Award.

In the short films category, the Audience Award went to Hurikán by Jan Saska, a coproduction between Czech Republic, France, Slovakia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Polish minority coproduction Lola and the Noisy Piano directed by Augusto Zanovello was presented with the Jury Award for a TV Special.

Polish/German/Czech Joko by Izabela Plucinska received a special award for best original music for a short film, while another special award, the Young Audience Award, went to the short film Hello Summer (Slovakia, Czech Republic, France) directed by Martin Smatana and Veronika Zacharová.

Alongside the Jury Award and the Audience Award, Flow also received the Gan Foundation Award for Distribution and Best Original Music Award for a Feature Film.

Films from FNE Partner Countries Awarded at 2024 Annecy International Animation FF:

Feature Films:

Jury Award:

Flow (Latvia, Belgium, France)

Directed by Gints Zilbalodis

Produced by Dream Well Studio

Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, French regional funds

Contrechamp Jury Award:

Living Large (Czech Republic, Slovakia, France)

Directed by Kristina Dufková

Produced by Barletta

Coproduced by Novinski, Magiclab, Novinski, Novanima Productions

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, Creative Europe – MEDIA, French CNC, Nouvelle-Aquitaine region fund

Gan Foundation Award for Distribution:

Flow (Latvia, Belgium, France)

Directed by Gints Zilbalodis

Audience Award:

Flow (Latvia, Belgium, France)

Directed by Gints Zilbalodis

Short Films:

Audience Award:

Hurikán (Czech Republic, France, Slovakia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Jan Saska

TV and Commissioned Films:

Jury Award for a TV Special:

Lola and the Noisy Piano (France, Poland, Switzerland)

Directed by Augusto Zanovello

Produced by Komadoli Studio

Coproduced by Folimage, Momakin, Nadasdy Film

Special Prizes:

Best Original Music Award for a Feature Film:

Rihards Zalupe and Gints Zilbalodis for Flow (Latvia, Belgium, France)

Best Original Music for a Short Film:

Aliaksandr Yasinski for Joko (Poland, Germany, Czech Republic)

Directed by Izabela Plucinska

Young Audience Award:

Hello Summer (Slovakia, Czech Republic, France)

Directed by Martin Smatana, Veronika Zacharová