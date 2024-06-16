FESTIVALS: Awards for Films from FNE Partner Countries at Annecy International Animation Film Festival

In the short films category, the Audience Award went to Hurikán by Jan Saska, a coproduction between Czech Republic, France, Slovakia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The Polish minority coproduction Lola and the Noisy Piano directed by Augusto Zanovello was presented with the Jury Award for a TV Special.
Polish/German/Czech Joko by Izabela Plucinska received a special award for best original music for a short film, while another special award, the Young Audience Award, went to the short film Hello Summer (Slovakia, Czech Republic, France) directed by Martin Smatana and Veronika Zacharová.
Alongside the Jury Award and the Audience Award, Flow also received the Gan Foundation Award for Distribution and Best Original Music Award for a Feature Film.
Films from FNE Partner Countries Awarded at 2024 Annecy International Animation FF:
Feature Films:
Jury Award:
Flow (Latvia, Belgium, France)
Directed by Gints Zilbalodis
Produced by Dream Well Studio
Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, French regional funds
Contrechamp Jury Award:
Living Large (Czech Republic, Slovakia, France)
Directed by Kristina Dufková
Produced by Barletta
Coproduced by Novinski, Magiclab, Novinski, Novanima Productions
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, Creative Europe – MEDIA, French CNC, Nouvelle-Aquitaine region fund
Gan Foundation Award for Distribution:
Flow (Latvia, Belgium, France)
Directed by Gints Zilbalodis
Audience Award:
Flow (Latvia, Belgium, France)
Directed by Gints Zilbalodis
Short Films:
Audience Award:
Hurikán (Czech Republic, France, Slovakia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Jan Saska
TV and Commissioned Films:
Jury Award for a TV Special:
Lola and the Noisy Piano (France, Poland, Switzerland)
Directed by Augusto Zanovello
Produced by Komadoli Studio
Coproduced by Folimage, Momakin, Nadasdy Film
Special Prizes:
Best Original Music Award for a Feature Film:
Rihards Zalupe and Gints Zilbalodis for Flow (Latvia, Belgium, France)
Best Original Music for a Short Film:
Aliaksandr Yasinski for Joko (Poland, Germany, Czech Republic)
Directed by Izabela Plucinska
Young Audience Award:
Hello Summer (Slovakia, Czech Republic, France)
Directed by Martin Smatana, Veronika Zacharová