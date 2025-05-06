CICAE Announces 10th European Arthouse Cinema Day on 23 November 2025. Taking a Stand for Independent Cinemas

BERLIN: The world’s largest arthouse initiative will take place on 23 November 2025 in over 50 countries worldwide. The European Arthouse Cinema Day initiated by the global nonprofit International Confederation of Arthouse Cinemas – CICAE is the oldest, largest and most significant film-political initiative in the world.

The upcoming 10th European Arthouse Cinema Day will make a global statement for (film-) cultural diversity, equity and dialogue across borders, uniting arthouse cinemas and their audiences worldwide to take a stand for the values of independent cinemas.

The event features the largest group of ambassadors ever and contains many other new projects and initiatives. In the face of war, increasing populism and nationalist isolationism threatening peaceful cross-cultural dialogue everywhere, the 2025 European Arthouse Cinema Day will amplify its political stance even further.

Registrations will open in June on www.artcinemaday.org.

“The European Arthouse Cinema Day is a brilliant global initiative that unites the diverse facets of the arthouse scene. It showcases our collective strengths and reminds the world that arthouse cinemas are vital cultural pillars, embodying the values that make our societies unique”, CICAE President Dr. Christian Bräuer said.

The record-breaking 2024 edition brought together 90,000 spectators in over 600 cinemas from 46 countries worldwide. In a joint statement, organisations representing over 5,000 cinemas and film professionals called for the protection of artistic freedom, peaceful dialogue, and pluralist democratic values.

