FNE Podcast: Actress Luisa-Céline Gaffron

FNE together with German Films has launched the Year of German Central European Films 2024 with a special focus on German films in Central and Eastern European countries plus Cyprus and Malta, as well as FNE partner countries’ films screening in Germany. This action takes place within the frames of the celebrations of 70 Years of German Films.

FNE spoke to German actress Luisa-Céline Gaffron about her career and films that have often been sold to CEE countries in the past years, as well as her acting roles in Leonie Krippendorff's Looping (2016), German TV film Monster (2020) directed by Torsten C. Fischer and the crime series Tatort (that began broadcast on West German television in 1970), as well as about her upcoming projects and plans.

Luisa-Céline Gaffron was born in 1993 in Vienna, where she gained her first theatre experiences during her school years. She studied acting at the Berlin University of the Arts. During this time, she performed on stage at the Hans Otto Theater in Potsdam and the Deutsches Theater Berlin. Gaffron made her debut on the big screen during her studies by playing the best friend of Jella Haase's main character in Leonie Krippendorff's Looping (2016). She is also known for 8 Days (2019), Stillstehen (2019), Monster (2020), And Tomorrow the Entire World (2020) and Der Schatten (2023), among others.

FNE will be following this podcast with more in our series that will focus on German films in CEE countries plus Cyprus and Malta, and our partner countries’ films screening in Germany, as well as news about coproductions and other special events.

In 2024, German Films celebrates its 70 years anniversary. The Export Union der Deutschen Filmindustrie was founded in Wiesbaden in 1954, then was renamed German Films Service + Marketing GmbH in 2004 and has successfully been promoting German feature films and filmmakers around the world.

To put a special focus on 70 years of German cinema abroad, a film programme entitled “70 Years of German Cinema – A Success Story“ has been compiled as a retrospective, curated by Alfred Holighaus, development executive and producer at REAL FILM in Berlin and NORDFILM in Kiel, who selected a mixture of 14 feature films and documentaries. The aim of this film programme is to give German cinema abroad the special attention it so rightly deserves.

Click HERE for the podcast.