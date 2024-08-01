Four Films from FNE Partner Countries among 2024 Student Academy Awards Semifinalists

Take Me to Her by Bartłomiej Błaszczyński

LOS ANGELES: Titles from Bulgaria, Serbia, Czech Republic and Poland have been selected among the 62 titles that build up the 2024 Student Academy Awards Semifinalists.

Bulgarian Limbo directed by Julia Pestrakova and produced by the National Academy of Theatre and Film Arts, and Serbian A New Beginning directed by Andjela Džaferović and produced by Fakultet Dramskih Umetnosti, were selected in the Documentary category.

Czech The Compatriot directed by Pavel Sýkora and Viktor Horák, and produced by Filmová Akademie Miroslava Ondříčka v Písku, and Polish Take Me to Her directed by Bartłomiej Błaszczyński and produced Krzysztof Kieślowski Film School, University of Silesia, were selected in the Narrative category.

A total of 62 titles from 18 countries were selected in four categories: Alternative/Experimental, Animation, Documentary and Narrative.