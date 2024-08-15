Year of German Central European Films 2024: German Films Screenings in August and September 2024

FNE together with German Films have launched the Year of German Central European Films 2024 with a special focus on German films in Central and Eastern European countries plus Cyprus and Malta and FNE partner countries’ films screening in Germany.

This action takes place within the Frames of the celebrations of the 70 Years of German Films events.

Below you can find the events where German cinema will be present via German Films in August and September 2024.

August 2024

EVENT WEBSITE DATE Dokufest in Prizren, Kosovo www.dokufest.com 2 – 10 August 2024 MakeDox Creative Documentary Film Festival in Skopje, North Macedonia www.makedox.mk 15 – 22 August 2024 Sarajevo Film Festival, Bosnia and Herzegovina www.sff.ba 16 – 23 August 2024 CineLink Industry Days within the Sarajevo Film Festival, Bosnia and Herzegovina www.cinelinkindustrydays.com 17 – 22 August 2024

September 2024