Nine FNE Partner Countries’ Films in European Film Awards 2024 Feature Film Selection – Part 1

The nine films include the Estonian majority and Latvian minority coproduction The Invisible Fight by Rainer Sarnet, Hungarian production Without Air by Katalin Moldovai, Romanian production Three Kilometers to the End of the World by Emanuel Pârvu, Bulgarian minority coproductions The Shameless by Konstantin Bojanov and Arcadia by Yorgos Zois, Georgian minority coproduction Crossing by Levan Akin, Romanian minority coproduction Hesitation Wound by Selman Nacar, Croatian minority coproduction When the Light Breaks by Runar Runarsson and Polish minority coproduction The Girl with the Needle by Magnus von Horn.
Based on the votes of the participating members, the nominations in the feature film categories European Film, Director, Actor, Actress, Screenwriter, European Documentary, as well as European Discovery and Young Audience Award will be announced on 5 November 2024.
The selected films will be considered for the Excellence Awards in the categories: European Cinematography, Editing, Production Design, Costume Design, Make-up & Hair, Original Score, Sound and Visual Effects, which will be determined by an eight-member jury consisting of representatives of the different arts and crafts.
Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected in EFA’s Feature Film Selection – Part 1:
Arcadia (Greece, Bulgaria)
Directed by Yorgos Zois
Produced by Foss Productions, Homemade Films
Coproduced by Red Carpet films
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centеr, Eurimages, the Greek Film Center, EKOME, Onassis Culture, Flux
Crossing (Sweden, Denmark, France, Turkey, Georgia)
Directed by Levan Akin
Produced by French Quarter Film
Coproduced by RMV, SVT, Adomeit Film, Easy Riders Films, Bir Film, 1991 Productions
Supported by the Swedish Film Insitute, Eurimages, the Danish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Aide aux Cinémas du Monde – Centre National du Cinéma et de l'Image Animée, Institut Français, la Région Ile-de-France, Enterprise Georgia & Film in Georgia, the Swedish Arts Grants Committee
Hesitation Wound (Turkey, Spain, Romania, France)
Directed by Selman Nacar
Produced by Kuyu Film
Coproduced by Fol Film, Karma Films, Nephilim Producciones, Point Film, Arizona Films, BKM Mutfak, Sev Yapim, TRT
The Girl with the Needle (Denmark, Sweden, Poland)
Directed by Magnus von Horn
Produced by Nordisk Film Productions Creative Alliance
Coproduced by Lava Films sp z.o.o., Nordisk Film Production AB, Film i Väst, EC1 Łódź, the Lower Silesia Film Centre
Supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Polish Film Institute (pisf.pl), the Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Creative Europe Media, Eurimages
The Invisible Fight (Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Finland)
Directed by Rainer Sarnet
Produced by Homeless Bob Production
Coproduced by Neda Film, White Picture, Helsinki Filmi
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Ministry of Culture, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, Tallifornia, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Riga Film Fund, the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, the Greek Film Commission, EKOME Incentive Programme Greece, the Finnish Film Foundation, Creative Europe MEDIA, Eurimages
The Shameless (Switzerland, France, Bulgaria, Taiwan)
Directed by Konstantin Bojanov
Produced by Akka Films
Coproduced by Urban Factory, Klas Films, House on Fire
Three Kilometers to the End of the World (Romania)
Directed by Emanuel Pârvu
Produced by FAMart Association
Coproduced by FAMart Films
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Publicis Groupe Media Bucharest, MMS Communications Romania, House of Media
When the Light Breaks (Iceland, the Netherlands, France, Croatia)
Directed by Runar Runarsson
Produced by Compass Films
Coproduced by Halibut, Revolver, Eaux Vives/Jour2Fête, MP Film
Supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, Iceland’s tax incentives, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Production Incentive, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, RÚV,YLE
Without Air (Hungary)
Directed by Katalin Moldovai
Produced by Magma Cinema
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)
Click HERE for the list of all films selected for EFA’s Feature Film Selection – Part 1.