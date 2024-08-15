Nine FNE Partner Countries’ Films in European Film Awards 2024 Feature Film Selection – Part 1

BERLIN: Nine films (co)produced by FNE partner countries are among the 29 titles chosen by the European Film Academy for the European Film Awards Feature Film Selection – Part 1. The European Film Awards ceremony will be held on 7 December 2024 in Lucerne, Switzerland.

The nine films include the Estonian majority and Latvian minority coproduction The Invisible Fight by Rainer Sarnet, Hungarian production Without Air by Katalin Moldovai, Romanian production Three Kilometers to the End of the World by Emanuel Pârvu, Bulgarian minority coproductions The Shameless by Konstantin Bojanov and Arcadia by Yorgos Zois, Georgian minority coproduction Crossing by Levan Akin, Romanian minority coproduction Hesitation Wound by Selman Nacar, Croatian minority coproduction When the Light Breaks by Runar Runarsson and Polish minority coproduction The Girl with the Needle by Magnus von Horn.

Based on the votes of the participating members, the nominations in the feature film categories European Film, Director, Actor, Actress, Screenwriter, European Documentary, as well as European Discovery and Young Audience Award will be announced on 5 November 2024.

The selected films will be considered for the Excellence Awards in the categories: European Cinematography, Editing, Production Design, Costume Design, Make-up & Hair, Original Score, Sound and Visual Effects, which will be determined by an eight-member jury consisting of representatives of the different arts and crafts.

Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected in EFA’s Feature Film Selection – Part 1:

Arcadia (Greece, Bulgaria)

Directed by Yorgos Zois

Produced by Foss Productions, Homemade Films

Coproduced by Red Carpet films

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centеr, Eurimages, the Greek Film Center, EKOME, Onassis Culture, Flux

Crossing (Sweden, Denmark, France, Turkey, Georgia)

Directed by Levan Akin

Produced by French Quarter Film

Coproduced by RMV, SVT, Adomeit Film, Easy Riders Films, Bir Film, 1991 Productions

Supported by the Swedish Film Insitute, Eurimages, the Danish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Aide aux Cinémas du Monde – Centre National du Cinéma et de l'Image Animée, Institut Français, la Région Ile-de-France, Enterprise Georgia & Film in Georgia, the Swedish Arts Grants Committee

Hesitation Wound (Turkey, Spain, Romania, France)

Directed by Selman Nacar

Produced by Kuyu Film

Coproduced by Fol Film, Karma Films, Nephilim Producciones, Point Film, Arizona Films, BKM Mutfak, Sev Yapim, TRT

The Girl with the Needle (Denmark, Sweden, Poland)

Directed by Magnus von Horn

Produced by Nordisk Film Productions Creative Alliance

Coproduced by Lava Films sp z.o.o., Nordisk Film Production AB, Film i Väst, EC1 Łódź, the Lower Silesia Film Centre

Supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Polish Film Institute (pisf.pl), the Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Creative Europe Media, Eurimages

The Invisible Fight (Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Finland)

Directed by Rainer Sarnet

Produced by Homeless Bob Production

Coproduced by Neda Film, White Picture, Helsinki Filmi

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Ministry of Culture, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, Tallifornia, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Riga Film Fund, the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, the Greek Film Commission, EKOME Incentive Programme Greece, the Finnish Film Foundation, Creative Europe MEDIA, Eurimages

The Shameless (Switzerland, France, Bulgaria, Taiwan)

Directed by Konstantin Bojanov

Produced by Akka Films

Coproduced by Urban Factory, Klas Films, House on Fire

Three Kilometers to the End of the World (Romania)

Directed by Emanuel Pârvu

Produced by FAMart Association

Coproduced by FAMart Films

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Publicis Groupe Media Bucharest, MMS Communications Romania, House of Media

When the Light Breaks (Iceland, the Netherlands, France, Croatia)

Directed by Runar Runarsson

Produced by Compass Films

Coproduced by Halibut, Revolver, Eaux Vives/Jour2Fête, MP Film

Supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, Iceland’s tax incentives, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Production Incentive, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, RÚV,YLE

Without Air (Hungary)

Directed by Katalin Moldovai

Produced by Magma Cinema

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

Click HERE for the list of all films selected for EFA’s Feature Film Selection – Part 1.