26-09-2024

Additional Films from FNE Partner Countries Join European Film Awards’ Feature Film Selection

    Additional Films from FNE Partner Countries Join European Film Awards’ Feature Film Selection credit: EFA

    BERLIN: Films directed by Dea Kulumbegashvili, Bogdan Mureșanu, Saulė Bliuvaitė and Pavel G. Vesnakov are among the 16 titles added by the European Film Academy to the 37th European Film Awards’ Feature Film Selection.

    The nominations for the European Film Awards will be announced on 5 November 2024 and the ceremony will be held in Lucerne on 7 December 2024.
     
    Films from FNE Partner Countries Added to the European Film Awards Feature Film Selection:

    April (France, Italy, Georgia)
    Directed by Dea Kulumbegashvili 
    Produced by First Picture, Frenesy Films, Independent Film Project, Memo Films Production
    Coproduced by Arte France Cinema in association with Pyramide Distribution and with the Participation of Arte France

    The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)
    Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu
    Produced by Kinotopia
    Coproduced by Chainsaw Europe, the Romanian National Television (SRTV), All Inclusive Film
    Supported by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Romanian Cultural Institute, Institutul Român de Cultură și Cercetare Umanistică, DACIN SARA, the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), Creative Europe – MEDIA

    Toxic / Akiplėša (Lithuania)
    Directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė 
    Produced by Akis bado
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television

    Windless (Bulgaria, Italy)
    Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov 
    Produced by Red Carpet
    Coproduced by dispàrte
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Ministry of Culture of Italy, Eurimages

    Click HERE to see the 16 new additions to the European Film Awards’ Feature Film Selection.

