Additional Films from FNE Partner Countries Join European Film Awards’ Feature Film Selection

BERLIN: Films directed by Dea Kulumbegashvili, Bogdan Mureșanu, Saulė Bliuvaitė and Pavel G. Vesnakov are among the 16 titles added by the European Film Academy to the 37 th European Film Awards’ Feature Film Selection.

The nominations for the European Film Awards will be announced on 5 November 2024 and the ceremony will be held in Lucerne on 7 December 2024.



Films from FNE Partner Countries Added to the European Film Awards Feature Film Selection:

April (France, Italy, Georgia)

Directed by Dea Kulumbegashvili

Produced by First Picture, Frenesy Films, Independent Film Project, Memo Films Production

Coproduced by Arte France Cinema in association with Pyramide Distribution and with the Participation of Arte France

The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)

Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu

Produced by Kinotopia

Coproduced by Chainsaw Europe, the Romanian National Television (SRTV), All Inclusive Film

Supported by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Romanian Cultural Institute, Institutul Român de Cultură și Cercetare Umanistică, DACIN SARA, the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), Creative Europe – MEDIA

Toxic / Akiplėša (Lithuania)

Directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė

Produced by Akis bado

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television

Windless (Bulgaria, Italy)

Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov

Produced by Red Carpet

Coproduced by dispàrte

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Ministry of Culture of Italy, Eurimages

