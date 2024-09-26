Additional Films from FNE Partner Countries Join European Film Awards’ Feature Film Selection

The nominations for the European Film Awards will be announced on 5 November 2024 and the ceremony will be held in Lucerne on 7 December 2024.
Films from FNE Partner Countries Added to the European Film Awards Feature Film Selection:
April (France, Italy, Georgia)
Directed by Dea Kulumbegashvili
Produced by First Picture, Frenesy Films, Independent Film Project, Memo Films Production
Coproduced by Arte France Cinema in association with Pyramide Distribution and with the Participation of Arte France
The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)
Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu
Produced by Kinotopia
Coproduced by Chainsaw Europe, the Romanian National Television (SRTV), All Inclusive Film
Supported by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Romanian Cultural Institute, Institutul Român de Cultură și Cercetare Umanistică, DACIN SARA, the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), Creative Europe – MEDIA
Toxic / Akiplėša (Lithuania)
Directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė
Produced by Akis bado
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television
Windless (Bulgaria, Italy)
Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov
Produced by Red Carpet
Coproduced by dispàrte
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Ministry of Culture of Italy, Eurimages
