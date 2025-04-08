FNE Podcast: Producer Ada Solomon

Ada Solomon spoke to us about her standout project Toni Erdmann (2016) directed by Maren Ade, of which she was executive producer, and also her collaborations with Romanian directors Radu Jude and Cãlin Peter Netzer, among others.
Ada Solomon has produced over 90 titles such as: Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn (Radu Jude, 2021, Golden Bear), I Do Not Care If We Go Down In History As Barbarians (Radu Jude, 2018, Grand Prix Crystal Globe in KV IFF), Aferim! (Radu Jude, 2015, Silver Bear Berlin), Child's Pose (Cãlin Peter Netzer, 2013, Golden Bear Berlin) and was the executive producer of Maren Ade’s Toni Erdmann. She worked with leading Romanian filmmakers such as Cristian Nemescu, Radu Jude, Ivana Mladenovic, Adrian Sitaru and Alexandru Solomon.
