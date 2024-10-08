European Work in Progress Cologne 2024 Announces Supporting Programme

COLOGNE: The upcoming 7th edition of the established industry event European Work in Progress Cologne ( EWIP , 14 – 16 October 2024) will be accompanied by a high profile supporting programme consisting of a panel, case studies and one-on-one meetings.

The 60-minute panel “African-European synergies” will feature a discussion between industry experts regarding strategies to better market and position European films in Africa and vice versa.

The case studies will cover Smoke Sauna Sisterhood by Anna Hints (produced by Estonia’s Alexandra Film, and coproduced by France’s Kepler 22 Productions and Iceland’s Ursus Parvus) and French Palme d’or winner Anatomy of a Fall by Justine Triet. Both films, supported by Creative Europe MEDIA, are fine examples of successful marketing and distribution of European art house films.

Numerous one-on-one meetings with renowned members of the film industry will surround the 15-minute pitch meetings of the 29 chosen film projects presented at EWIP.

Like in the previous years, the International Film Distribution Summit – IFDS will take place after EWIP, from 15 to 17 October 2024. IFDS will feature numerous talks and masterclasses by established industry experts covering film distribution, sales, marketing and production.

EWIP is significantly supported by the Film- and Medienstiftung NRW, Creative Europe MEDIA, and the City of Cologne. It also takes place in cooperation with the Film Festival Cologne (17 – 24 October 2024), KölnBusiness as well as the Creative Europe Desks Germany and the International Film Distribution Summit – IFDS.

