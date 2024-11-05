Films from FNE Partner Countries Nominated in Main Categories at 37th European Film Awards

The long animated film Flow by Latvian director Gints Zilbalodis, Polish documentary In Limbo by Alina Maksimenko, Czech/Slovak/French animated film Living Large by Kristina Dufková have been nominated in the Best European Film category.
Starting this year, films from the European Documentary and European Animated Feature Film are also eligible for the European Film category.
The Romanian/Serbian coproduction The New Year That Never Came by Bogdan Mureșanu and Lithuanian film Toxic by Saulė Bliuvaitė were nominated in the European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI category, dedicated to debut features.
EFA 2024 Nominations in Main Categories:
European Film:
Bye Bye Tiberias / Bye Bye Tiberiade (France, Belgium, Palestine, Qatar), Documentary
Directed by Lina Soualem
Dahomey (France, Senegal), Documentary
Directed by Mati Diop
Emilia Pérez (France, Belgium)
Directed by Jacques Audiard
Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)
Directed by Gints Zilbalodis
Produced by Dream Well Studio
Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, French regional funds
In Limbo / W zawieszeniu (Poland), Documentary
Directed by Alina Maksimenko
Produced by Wajda Studio
Living Large / Život k sežrání (Czech Republic, Slovakia, France), Long animated film
Directed by Kristina Dufková
Produced by Barletta
Coproduced by Novinski, Magiclab, Novanima Productions
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, Creative Europe – MEDIA, French CNC, Nouvelle-Aquitaine region fund
No Other Land (Palestine, Norway), Documentary
Directed by Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal
Savages / Sauvages (Switzerland, France, Belgium), Long animated film
Directed by Claude Barras
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat (France, Belgium, the Netherlands), Documentary
Directed by Johan Grimonprez
Sultana’s Dream / El sueño de la sultana (Spain, Germany, India), Long animated film
Directed by Isabel Herguera
The Room Next Door (Spain)
Directed by Pedro Almodóvar
The Seed of the Sacred Fig / Danaye anjir-e moabad (Germany, France)
Directed by Mohammad Rasoulof
The Substance (UK, United States, France)
Directed by Coralie Fargeat
They Shot the Piano Player (Spain, France, the Netherlands, Portugal, Peru), Long animated film
Directed by Fernando Trueba, Javier Mariscal
Vermiglio (Italy, France, Belgium)
Directed by Maura Delpero
European Documentary:
Bye Bye Tiberias / Bye Bye Tiberiade (France, Belgium, Palestine, Qatar)
Directed by Lina Soualem
Dahomey (France, Senegal)
Directed by Mati Diop
In Limbo / W zawieszeniu (Poland)
Directed by Alina Maksimenko
Produced by Wajda Studio
No Other Land (Palestine, Norway)
Directed by Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat (France, Belgium, Netherlands)
Directed by Johan Grimonprez
European Director:
Andrea Arnold for Bird (UK, USA, France, Germany)
Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez (France, Belgium)
Pedro Almodóvar for The Room Next Door (Spain)
Mohammad Rasoulof for The Seed of the Sacred Fig / Danaye anjir-e moabad (Germany, France)
Maura Delpero for Vermiglio (Italy, France, Belgium)
European Actress:
Renate Reinsve in Armand (Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden)
Directed by Halfdan Ullman Tønder
Karla Sofía Gascón in Emilia Pérez (France, Belgium)
Trine Dyrholm in The Girl with the Needle / / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
Directed by Magnus von Horn
Produced by Nordisk Film, Creative Alliance
Coproduced by Lava Films, Nordisk Film Production Sverige, Film i Väst, EC1 Łódź, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe
Supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Polish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Creative Europe Media, Eurimages
Vic Carmen Sonne in The Girl with the Needle / / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
Tilda Swinton in The Room Next Door (Spain)
European Actor:
Franz Rogowski in Bird (UK, USA, France, Germany)
Ralph Fiennes in Conclave (UK, USA)
Directed by Edward Berger
Lars Eidinger in Dying / Sterben (Germany)
Directed by Matthias Glasner
Daniel Craig in Queer (Italy, USA)
Directed by Luca Guadagnino
Abou Sangare in Souleymane’s Story / L’histoire de Souleymane (France)
Directed by Boris Lojkine
European Screenwriter:
Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez (France, Belgium)
Magnus von Horn and Line Langebek for The Girl with the Needle / / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
Pedro Almodóvar for The Room Next Door (Spain)
Mohammad Rasoulof for The Seed of the Sacred Fig / Danaye anjir-e moabad (Germany, France)
Coralie Fargeat for The Substance (UK, United States, France)
European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI:
Armand (Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden)
Directed by Halfdan Ullman Tønder
Hoard (UK)
Directed by Luna Carmoon
Kneecap (Ireland, UK)
Directed by Rich Peppiatt
Santosh (UK, France, Germany)
Directed by Sandhya Suri
The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)
Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu
Produced by Kinotopia
Coproduced by Chainsaw Europe, the Romanian National Television (SRTV), All Inclusive Film
Supported by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Romanian Cultural Institute, Institutul Român de Cultură și Cercetare Umanistică, DACIN SARA, the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), Creative Europe – MEDIA
Toxic / Akiplėša (Lithuania)
Directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė
Produced by Akisbado
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television
European Young Audience Award:
Lars Is LOL / Lars er LOL (Norway, Denmark)
Directed by Eirik Sæter Stordahl
The Remarkable Life of Ibelin (Norway)
Directed by Benjamin Ree
Winners / Sieger Sein (Germany)
Directed by Soleen Yusef