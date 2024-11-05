Films from FNE Partner Countries Nominated in Main Categories at 37th European Film Awards

BERLIN: EFA’s main nominations, announced on 5 November 2024, include several films produced or coproduced by FNE partner countries. The European Film Awards will be announced in Lucerne, Switzerland, on 7 December 2024.

The long animated film Flow by Latvian director Gints Zilbalodis, Polish documentary In Limbo by Alina Maksimenko, Czech/Slovak/French animated film Living Large by Kristina Dufková have been nominated in the Best European Film category.

Starting this year, films from the European Documentary and European Animated Feature Film are also eligible for the European Film category.

The Romanian/Serbian coproduction The New Year That Never Came by Bogdan Mureșanu and Lithuanian film Toxic by Saulė Bliuvaitė were nominated in the European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI category, dedicated to debut features.

EFA 2024 Nominations in Main Categories:

European Film:

Bye Bye Tiberias / Bye Bye Tiberiade (France, Belgium, Palestine, Qatar), Documentary

Directed by Lina Soualem

Dahomey (France, Senegal), Documentary

Directed by Mati Diop

Emilia Pérez (France, Belgium)

Directed by Jacques Audiard

Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)

Directed by Gints Zilbalodis

Produced by Dream Well Studio

Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, French regional funds

In Limbo / W zawieszeniu (Poland), Documentary

Directed by Alina Maksimenko

Produced by Wajda Studio

Living Large / Život k sežrání (Czech Republic, Slovakia, France), Long animated film

Directed by Kristina Dufková

Produced by Barletta

Coproduced by Novinski, Magiclab, Novanima Productions

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, Creative Europe – MEDIA, French CNC, Nouvelle-Aquitaine region fund

No Other Land (Palestine, Norway), Documentary

Directed by Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal

Savages / Sauvages (Switzerland, France, Belgium), Long animated film

Directed by Claude Barras

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat (France, Belgium, the Netherlands), Documentary

Directed by Johan Grimonprez

Sultana’s Dream / El sueño de la sultana (Spain, Germany, India), Long animated film

Directed by Isabel Herguera

The Room Next Door (Spain)

Directed by Pedro Almodóvar

The Seed of the Sacred Fig / Danaye anjir-e moabad (Germany, France)

Directed by Mohammad Rasoulof

The Substance (UK, United States, France)

Directed by Coralie Fargeat

They Shot the Piano Player (Spain, France, the Netherlands, Portugal, Peru), Long animated film

Directed by Fernando Trueba, Javier Mariscal

Vermiglio (Italy, France, Belgium)

Directed by Maura Delpero

European Documentary:

Bye Bye Tiberias / Bye Bye Tiberiade (France, Belgium, Palestine, Qatar)

Directed by Lina Soualem

Dahomey (France, Senegal)

Directed by Mati Diop

In Limbo / W zawieszeniu (Poland)

Directed by Alina Maksimenko

Produced by Wajda Studio

No Other Land (Palestine, Norway)

Directed by Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat (France, Belgium, Netherlands)

Directed by Johan Grimonprez

European Director:

Andrea Arnold for Bird (UK, USA, France, Germany)

Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez (France, Belgium)

Pedro Almodóvar for The Room Next Door (Spain)

Mohammad Rasoulof for The Seed of the Sacred Fig / Danaye anjir-e moabad (Germany, France)

Maura Delpero for Vermiglio (Italy, France, Belgium)

European Actress:

Renate Reinsve in Armand (Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden)

Directed by Halfdan Ullman Tønder

Karla Sofía Gascón in Emilia Pérez (France, Belgium)

Trine Dyrholm in The Girl with the Needle / / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

Directed by Magnus von Horn

Produced by Nordisk Film, Creative Alliance

Coproduced by Lava Films, Nordisk Film Production Sverige, Film i Väst, EC1 Łódź, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe

Supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Polish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Creative Europe Media, Eurimages

Vic Carmen Sonne in The Girl with the Needle / / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

Tilda Swinton in The Room Next Door (Spain)

European Actor:

Franz Rogowski in Bird (UK, USA, France, Germany)

Ralph Fiennes in Conclave (UK, USA)

Directed by Edward Berger

Lars Eidinger in Dying / Sterben (Germany)

Directed by Matthias Glasner

Daniel Craig in Queer (Italy, USA)

Directed by Luca Guadagnino

Abou Sangare in Souleymane’s Story / L’histoire de Souleymane (France)

Directed by Boris Lojkine

European Screenwriter:

Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez (France, Belgium)

Magnus von Horn and Line Langebek for The Girl with the Needle / / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

Pedro Almodóvar for The Room Next Door (Spain)

Mohammad Rasoulof for The Seed of the Sacred Fig / Danaye anjir-e moabad (Germany, France)

Coralie Fargeat for The Substance (UK, United States, France)

European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI:

Armand (Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden)

Directed by Halfdan Ullman Tønder

Hoard (UK)

Directed by Luna Carmoon

Kneecap (Ireland, UK)

Directed by Rich Peppiatt

Santosh (UK, France, Germany)

Directed by Sandhya Suri

The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)

Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu

Produced by Kinotopia

Coproduced by Chainsaw Europe, the Romanian National Television (SRTV), All Inclusive Film

Supported by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Romanian Cultural Institute, Institutul Român de Cultură și Cercetare Umanistică, DACIN SARA, the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), Creative Europe – MEDIA

Toxic / Akiplėša (Lithuania)

Directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė

Produced by Akisbado

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television

European Young Audience Award:

Lars Is LOL / Lars er LOL (Norway, Denmark)

Directed by Eirik Sæter Stordahl

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin (Norway)

Directed by Benjamin Ree

Winners / Sieger Sein (Germany)

Directed by Soleen Yusef