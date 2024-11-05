05-11-2024

Films from FNE Partner Countries Nominated in Main Categories at 37th European Film Awards

    Flow by Gints Zilbalodis Flow by Gints Zilbalodis image courtesy Dream Well Studioo

    BERLIN: EFA’s main nominations, announced on 5 November 2024, include several films produced or coproduced by FNE partner countries. The European Film Awards will be announced in Lucerne, Switzerland, on 7 December 2024.

    The long animated film Flow by Latvian director Gints Zilbalodis, Polish documentary In Limbo by Alina Maksimenko, Czech/Slovak/French animated film Living Large by Kristina Dufková have been nominated in the Best European Film category.

    Starting this year, films from the European Documentary and European Animated Feature Film are also eligible for the European Film category. 

    The Romanian/Serbian coproduction The New Year That Never Came by Bogdan Mureșanu and Lithuanian film Toxic by Saulė Bliuvaitė were nominated in the European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI category, dedicated to debut features.

    EFA 2024 Nominations in Main Categories:

    European Film:

    Bye Bye Tiberias / Bye Bye Tiberiade (France, Belgium, Palestine, Qatar), Documentary
    Directed by Lina Soualem

    Dahomey (France, Senegal), Documentary
    Directed by Mati Diop

    Emilia Pérez (France, Belgium)
    Directed by Jacques Audiard

    Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)
    Directed by Gints Zilbalodis
    Produced by Dream Well Studio
    Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, French regional funds

    In Limbo / W zawieszeniu (Poland), Documentary
    Directed by Alina Maksimenko
    Produced by Wajda Studio

    Living Large / Život k sežrání (Czech Republic, Slovakia, France), Long animated film
    Directed by Kristina  Dufková
    Produced by Barletta
    Coproduced by NovinskiMagiclab, Novanima Productions
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual FundEurimages, Creative Europe – MEDIA, French CNC, Nouvelle-Aquitaine region fund 

    No Other Land (Palestine, Norway), Documentary
    Directed by Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal

    Savages / Sauvages (Switzerland, France, Belgium), Long animated film
    Directed by Claude Barras

    Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat (France, Belgium, the Netherlands), Documentary
    Directed by Johan Grimonprez

    Sultana’s Dream / El sueño de la sultana (Spain, Germany, India), Long animated film
    Directed by Isabel Herguera

    The Room Next Door (Spain)
    Directed by Pedro Almodóvar

    The Seed of the Sacred Fig / Danaye anjir-e moabad (Germany, France)
    Directed by Mohammad Rasoulof

    The Substance (UK, United States, France)
    Directed by Coralie Fargeat

    They Shot the Piano Player (Spain, France, the Netherlands, Portugal, Peru), Long animated film
    Directed by Fernando Trueba, Javier Mariscal

    Vermiglio (Italy, France, Belgium)
    Directed by Maura Delpero

    European Documentary:

    Bye Bye Tiberias / Bye Bye Tiberiade (France, Belgium, Palestine, Qatar)
    Directed by Lina Soualem

    Dahomey (France, Senegal)
    Directed by Mati Diop

    In Limbo / W zawieszeniu (Poland)
    Directed by Alina Maksimenko
    Produced by Wajda Studio

    No Other Land (Palestine, Norway)
    Directed by Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal

    Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat (France, Belgium, Netherlands)
    Directed by Johan Grimonprez

    European Director:

    Andrea Arnold for Bird (UK, USA, France, Germany)
    Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez (France, Belgium)
    Pedro Almodóvar for The Room Next Door (Spain)
    Mohammad Rasoulof for The Seed of the Sacred Fig / Danaye anjir-e moabad (Germany, France)
    Maura Delpero for Vermiglio (Italy, France, Belgium)

    European Actress:

    Renate Reinsve in Armand (Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden)
    Directed by Halfdan Ullman Tønder

    Karla Sofía Gascón in Emilia Pérez (France, Belgium)

    Trine Dyrholm in The Girl with the Needle / / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
    Directed by Magnus von Horn
    Produced by Nordisk Film, Creative Alliance
    Coproduced by Lava Films, Nordisk Film Production Sverige, Film i Väst, EC1 ŁódźDolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe
    Supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Polish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Creative Europe Media, Eurimages

    Vic Carmen Sonne in The Girl with the Needle / / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
    Tilda Swinton in The Room Next Door (Spain)

    European Actor:

    Franz Rogowski in Bird (UK, USA, France, Germany)

    Ralph Fiennes in Conclave (UK, USA)
    Directed by Edward Berger

    Lars Eidinger in Dying / Sterben (Germany)
    Directed by Matthias Glasner

    Daniel Craig in Queer (Italy, USA)
    Directed by Luca Guadagnino

    Abou Sangare in Souleymane’s Story / L’histoire de Souleymane (France)
    Directed by Boris Lojkine

    European Screenwriter:

    Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez (France, Belgium)
    Magnus von Horn and Line Langebek for The Girl with the Needle / / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
    Pedro Almodóvar for The Room Next Door (Spain)
    Mohammad Rasoulof for The Seed of the Sacred Fig / Danaye anjir-e moabad (Germany, France)
    Coralie Fargeat for The Substance (UK, United States, France)

    European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI:

    Armand (Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden)
    Directed by Halfdan Ullman Tønder

    Hoard (UK)
    Directed by Luna Carmoon

    Kneecap (Ireland, UK)
    Directed by Rich Peppiatt

    Santosh (UK, France, Germany)
    Directed by Sandhya Suri

    The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)
    Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu
    Produced by Kinotopia
    Coproduced by Chainsaw Europe, the Romanian National Television (SRTV), All Inclusive Film
    Supported by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Romanian Cultural Institute, Institutul Român de Cultură și Cercetare Umanistică, DACIN SARA, the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), Creative Europe – MEDIA 

    Toxic / Akiplėša (Lithuania)
    Directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė
    Produced by Akisbado
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television

    European Young Audience Award:

    Lars Is LOL / Lars er LOL (Norway, Denmark)
    Directed by Eirik Sæter Stordahl

    The Remarkable Life of Ibelin (Norway)
    Directed by Benjamin Ree

    Winners / Sieger Sein (Germany)
    Directed by Soleen Yusef

