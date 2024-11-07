PRODUCTION VALUE 2025 – The European Scheduling and Budgeting Workshop

BERN: PRODUCTION VALUE is the workshop on scheduling and budgeting ambitious European feature films and limited series with budgets ranging from 3 to over 15 m EUR.

Fourteen line producers / production managers and assistant directors from all over Europe will be assigned real projects in development, brought to the workshop by directors and producers. The participants get real projects to work on, while producers and directors get detailed budgets and schedules for free.

The participants will be coached by top European line producers and assistant directors and receive specific input from various experts. In addition to expanding their know-how, the focus is on understanding the different European working conditions and on building and expanding a European network.

Four scholarships, covering 50% of the participation fee, are available for line producers, production managers, and first and second assistant directors from emerging economies.

The 18th edition of PRODUCTION VALUE will take place near Vienna, Austria, from 4 to 12 January 2025, organised by FOCAL (Foundation for professional training in cinema and audiovisual media).

Application deadline: 11 November 2024.

For further information and application, please consult: productionvalue.net.

Sponsored statement