Last Call for FOCAL PRODUCTION VALUE 2025

BERN: Apply for the Production Value Workshop organised in January 2025 by Bern-based FOCAL (Foundation for professional training in cinema and audiovisual media). A unique opportunity. The upcoming deadline is 11 November 2024.

PRODUCTION VALUE is a workshop on scheduling and budgeting ambitious European feature films and limited series with budgets ranging from 3 to over 15 m EUR.

Designed for line producers, production managers, 1st and 2nd ADs who want to work on complex films and series and for producers, who want a professional first schedule and budget for their ambitious projects.

The 18th edition of PRODUCTION VALUE will take place in Baden, Austria, from 4 to 12 January 2025.

For more information and application, please visit productionvalue.net.

Facebook: @PRODUCTIONVALUEPV

Sponsored statement