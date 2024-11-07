FNE at Connecting Cottbus 2024: cocoWIP Projects

COTTBUS: A diverse slate of international works in progress sought support for postproduction, distribution, and festival presentation at the 26th connecting cottbus cocoWIP. From dark comedies to coming-of-age dramas, these projects showcase fresh perspectives and untold stories from Europe’s emerging filmmakers.

Dump of Untitled Pieces is a Turkish coming-of-age satire that follows a young protagonist navigating the absurdities of adulthood in a society grappling with change. Written and directed by Melik Kuru, a Columbia University MFA graduate and Media and Visual Arts alumni from Koc University, the film marks his debut feature, following his award-winning short We Are a Family (Columbia University, 2020).

Dump of Untitled Pieces follows Aslı, a 26-year-old idealistic photographer facing an eviction, and her witty, carefree roommate Murat, attempt to sell her work in Istanbul's struggling art market. Starring an ensemble cast of emerging Turkish talent, the film is produced by Hilal Şenel and Fahriye Ismayilova, with support from Hafif Film, founded by Şenel in 2023, and Parda Film.

With a budget of 381,648 EUR and a 140,837 EUR funding gap, the producers are seeking additional financing, postproduction partners, and distribution to bring this bold satire to international audiences.

Producer:

Hafif Film

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Melik Kuru

Script: Melik Kuru

Everything That’s Wrong with You is a Slovenian drama following Maruša, a 25-year-old former party girl grappling with grief and loneliness after caring for her late mother, with only her mother’s dog Billie and her online friend Alja, a chronically ill influencer, for support. When Maruša impulsively visits Alja in a German beach town, their fragile friendship faces new challenges.

Written and directed by Urša Menart, a graduate of the University of Ljubljana’s Academy for Theatre, Radio, Film and Television, the film builds on her acclaimed work in Slovenian cinema, including her award-winning debut My Last Year as a Loser (Vertigo, 2018). Produced by Katja Lenarčič, Danijel Hočevar, Alexander Wadouh, Roxana Richters, Dimče Stojanovski and Stefan Orlandić, Everything That’s Wrong with You is a collaboration between Vertigo, Chromosom Film and Living Pictures.

With a budget of 1,234,900 EUR and a funding gap of 55,000 EUR, Everything That’s Wrong with You is seeking sound postproduction partners, as well as sales, distribution and festival opportunities.

Producer:

Vertigo

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Urša Menart

Script: Urša Menart

Girl in the Night is a Slovenian black comedy that follows Rok, a socially awkward petty thief working night shifts at a quiet small-town gas station. His uneventful life takes an unusual turn when he steals a bike from a mysterious young woman who believes herself to be a real superhero. To get closer to her, Rok pretends to help in investigating the “theft,” leading to a series of comic misadventures.

Written and directed by Luka Marčetić, known for the breakout Slovenian web series Day of Love (Temporama, 2009) and record-breaking comedy At Hostar (Temporama, 2016), the film showcases Marčetić’s talent for blending humour with local storytelling. Produced by Andraž Jerič and Jerca Jerič, Girl in the Night is supported by Temporama, a production company established in 2013 to foster the work of Slovenia’s emerging filmmakers.

With a budget of 897,250 EUR and a funding gap of 60,000 EUR, the film is seeking postproduction partners for picture and sound, as well as sales, distribution and festival opportunities.

Producer:

Temporama

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Luka Marčetić

Script: Luka Marčetić

The Swan Song of Fedor Ozerov is a black comedy centered on 25-year-old musician Fedor Ozerov, who is determined to assemble a band and write new songs, despite widespread rumors of an imminent World War III. He believes his songwriting skills are supernaturally linked to his favourite sweater, once owned by a famous rockstar. When the sweater goes missing, Fedor embarks on a quest to recover it. This is the first feature film by Yuri Semashko, a self-taught Belarusian filmmaker now based in Warsaw. The Swan Song of Fedor Ozerov is produced by Leonid Kalitenya, Kestutis Drazdauskas and Yuri Semashko through a collaboration between the Belarusian Filmmakers Network, Singo and Lithuania’s Artbox.

With a budget of 300,000 EUR and a funding gap of 30,000 V, The Swan Song of Fedor Ozerov is seeking additional financing, sound postproduction partners, as well as distribution and festival exposure.

Producer:

Artbox

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Yuri Semashko

Script: Yuri Semashko

Three Weeks under the Sea is a Ukrainian and Russian-language drama with gangster elements. The story follows 24-year-old Misha, who returns to his Ukrainian hometown after Crimea's annexation for his estranged father's funeral. Upon finding a stranger’s body in the coffin, Misha embarks on a perilous journey to uncover his father’s fate, unraveling a dark web of crime, betrayal, and Soviet secrets.

Directed by Martin Kuba, an East Bohemian filmmaker and graduate of FAMU in Prague, this film is Kuba's feature debut. Produced by Miloš Lochman, Karel Chvojka, Kristina Husová, Zuzana Mistríková, and Małgorzata Małysa, Three Weeks under the Sea is a collaborative project between Czech Moloko Film, PubRes (Slovakia) and Furia Film (Poland).

With a budget of 1.2 m EUR, Three Weeks under the Sea seeks to close the 150,000 EUR funding gap as well as support for postproduction, sound design, and international distribution.

Producer:

Moloko Film

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Martin Kuba

Script: Luka Marčetić, Marek Grajciar

Wolves is a coming-of-age drama set in Switzerland, and told in English, Swiss German and French, that dives into the intense, introspective journey of a young woman immersed in the underground music scene. Her connection with a Polish-born metal band frontman leads her through a volatile path of self-discovery, challenging her perceptions of freedom and pushing her to question the limits of devotion.

Directed by Jonas Ulrich, a Zurich native known for his Golden Leopard-winning short People on Saturday (2020), Wolves is his debut feature, reflecting his talent for layered, character-driven storytelling. Produced by Nicole Ulrich, Philipp Ritler, and Jonas Ulrich, the film is backed by Dynamic Frame, an independent production company founded in Zurich in 2013. The producers are currently seeking sales, distributors, and festival partnerships to bring this powerful narrative to international audiences.

Producer:

Dynamic Frame

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Jonas Ulrich

Script: Jonas Ulrich