09-12-2024

Films and Talents from FNE Partner Countries Nominated at Independent Spirit Awards 2025

    Flow by Gints Zilbalodis Flow by Gints Zilbalodis image courtesy Dream Well Studioo

    LOS ANGELES: The long animated film Flow directed by Gints Zilbalodis and Green Border by Agnieszka Holland were nominated for the 40th Independent Spirit Awards in the Best International Film category. Hungarian minority coproduction The Brutalist by Brady Corbet will vie for the Best Director award.

    Romanian-American actor Sebastian Stan received a nomination in the Lead Performance category for embodying Donald Trump in Ali Abbasi’s drama The Apprentice.

    The Independent Spirit Awards ceremony will be held in Santa Monica, California on 22 February 2025.

    Films and Talents from FNE Partner Countries Nominated at the Independent Spirit Awards 2025:

    Best Director:
    Brady Corbet for The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)
    Produced by Brookstreet Pictures, Andrew Lauren Productions
    Coproduced by Intake Films, Proton Cinema
    Supported by the Hungarian Film Incentive

    Lead Performance:
    Sebastian Stan in The Apprentice (Canada, Denmark, Ireland, USA)
    Directed by Ali Abbasi

    Best International Film:

    Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)
    Directed by Gints Zilbalodis  
    Produced by Dream Well Studio
    Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, French regional funds

    Green Border / Zielona granica (Poland, France, Czech Republic, Belgium)
    Directed by Agnieszka Holland 
    Produced by Metro Films production
    Coproduced by Blick Production, Marlene Film Production, Beluga Tree, Canal+ Poland, dFlights, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund in association with Astute Films
    Supported by the Czech Film FundEurimages, the Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (CNC), Sofica La Banque Postale Image 17, the Centre du Cinema et de L'Audiovisuel de la Federation Wallonie Bruxelles, Canal+ Poland, the Czech Television, ZDF/ARTE

