Films and Talents from FNE Partner Countries Nominated at Independent Spirit Awards 2025

Romanian-American actor Sebastian Stan received a nomination in the Lead Performance category for embodying Donald Trump in Ali Abbasi’s drama The Apprentice.
The Independent Spirit Awards ceremony will be held in Santa Monica, California on 22 February 2025.
Films and Talents from FNE Partner Countries Nominated at the Independent Spirit Awards 2025:
Best Director:
Brady Corbet for The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)
Produced by Brookstreet Pictures, Andrew Lauren Productions
Coproduced by Intake Films, Proton Cinema
Supported by the Hungarian Film Incentive
Lead Performance:
Sebastian Stan in The Apprentice (Canada, Denmark, Ireland, USA)
Directed by Ali Abbasi
Best International Film:
Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)
Directed by Gints Zilbalodis
Produced by Dream Well Studio
Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, French regional funds
Green Border / Zielona granica (Poland, France, Czech Republic, Belgium)
Directed by Agnieszka Holland
Produced by Metro Films production
Coproduced by Blick Production, Marlene Film Production, Beluga Tree, Canal+ Poland, dFlights, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund in association with Astute Films
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, the Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (CNC), Sofica La Banque Postale Image 17, the Centre du Cinema et de L'Audiovisuel de la Federation Wallonie Bruxelles, Canal+ Poland, the Czech Television, ZDF/ARTE