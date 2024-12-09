09-12-2024

Flow and The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent Take Home Prizes from 37th European Film Awards

    Flow and The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent Take Home Prizes from 37th European Film Awards copyright: Sebastian Gabsch, source: EFA

    LUCERNE: The Latvian majority coproduction Flow directed by Gints Zilbalodis received the European Animated Feature Film award, and the Croatian/French/Bulgarian/Slovenian The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent by Nebojša Slijepčević won the EUROPEAN SHORT FILM – Prix Vimeo at the 37th European Film Awards held in Lucerne, Switzerland, on 7 December 2024.

    The awards ceremony was hosted by the Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova. The winners in the categories European Lifetime Achievement Award, European Achievement in World Cinema Award, Eurimages International Co-Production Award (for the Macedonian producer Labina Mitevska), as well as the Excellence Awards honouring the arts and crafts of European filmmaking (including for the Polish production designer Jagna Dobesz) had been unveiled beforehand.

    On 6 December 2024 it was announced that the Romanian production Three Kilometers to the End of the World / Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii by Emanuel Pârvu won the European University Film Award (EUFA) 2024, an initiative of the European Film Academy and FILMFEST HAMBURG.

    Three Kilometers to the End of the World was produced by Asociația FAMart in coproduction with FAMart Films. It was supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC) and also by Publicis Groupe Media Bucharest, MMS Communications Romania and House of Media.

    WINNERS OF THE 37TH EUROPEAN FILM AWARDS:

    European Film:
    Emilia Pérez (France)
    Directed by Jacques Audiard

    European Director:
    Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez (France)

    European Screenwriter:
    Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez (France)

    European Documentary:
    No Other Land (Palestine, Norway)
    Directed by Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Basel Adra & Hamdan Ballal

    European Animated FeatureFilm:
    Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)
    Directed by Gints Zilbalodis  
    Produced by Dream Well Studio
    Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, French regional funds

    EUROPEAN SHORT FILM – Prix Vimeo:
    The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent / Čovjek koji nije moga šutjeti (Croatia, France, Bulgaria, Slovenia)
    Directed by Nebojša Slijepčević

    European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI:
    Armand (Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden)
    Directed by Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel

    European Actress:
    Karla Sofía Gascón in Emilia Pérez (France)

    European Actor:
    Abou Sangare in Souleymane’s Story / L’Histoire de Souleymane (France)
    Directed by Boris Lojkine

    European Young Audience Award:
    The Remarkable Life of Ibelin / Ibelin (Norway)
    Directed by Benjamin Ree

