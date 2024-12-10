Films and Talents from FNE Partner Countries Nominated for Golden Globes 2025

The Girl with the Needle by Magnus von Horn

LOS ANGELES: The Latvian majority coproduction Flow by Gints Zilbalodis was nominated at the 82nd Golden Globes in the Best Motion Picture – Animated category. Two other minority coproductions from FNE partner countries, The Brutalist and The Girl with the Needle, received nominations.

Hungarian minority coproduction The Brutalist by Brady Corbet scored seven nominations including for Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Director – Motion Picture. The Brutalist is the second film with the most nominations after the French/Belgian/Mexican musical Emilia Pérez directed by Jacques Audiard, with ten nominations.

The Polish minority coproduction The Girl with the Needle directed by Magnus von Horn will vie for the Golden Globe in the Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language category.

Romanian-American actor Sebastian Stan scooped two nominations in the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama and Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy categories for his roles in The Apprentice and A Different Man.

The 82nd Golden Globes will be held on 5 January 2025.

Films and Talents from FNE Partner Countries Nominated at Golden Globes 2025:

Best Motion Picture – Drama:

The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

Directed by Brady Corbet

Produced by Brookstreet Pictures, Andrew Lauren Productions

Coproduced by Intake Films, Proton Cinema

Supported by the Hungarian Film Incentive

Best Director – Motion Picture:

Brady Corbet for The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Adrien Brody in The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

Sebastian Stan in The Apprentice (Canada, Denmark, Ireland, USA)

Directed by Ali Abbasi

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Sebastian Stan in A Different Man (USA)

Directed by Aaron Schimberg

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:

Felicity Jones in The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:

Guy Pearce in The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture:

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold for The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

Best Original Score - Motion Picture:

Daniel Blumberg for The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

Best Motion Picture – Animated:

Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)

Directed by Gints Zilbalodis

Produced by Dream Well Studio

Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, French regional funds

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language:

The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

Directed by Magnus von Horn

Produced by Nordisk Film, Creative Alliance

Coproduced by Lava Films, Nordisk Film Production Sverige, Film i Väst, EC1 Łódź, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe

Supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Polish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Creative Europe Media, Eurimages

Click HERE to see all the nominations.