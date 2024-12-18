WEMW Co-production Forum 2025 Announces Lineup

TRIESTE: Ten creative documentaries, nine feature films and two short animated films from 14 countries have been selected for the Co-Production Forum of the 15th When East Meets West . The industry segment of the Trieste Film Festival (16 – 24 January 2025) will be held 19 – 22 January 2025.

The projects were selected from a pool of 500 submissions from all over the world.

All the selected projects will be presented (most of them for the very first time) to more than 550 decision makers and film professionals from over 60 countries.

