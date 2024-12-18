18-12-2024

WEMW Co-production Forum 2025 Announces Lineup

By

    TRIESTE: Ten creative documentaries, nine feature films and two short animated films from 14 countries have been selected for the Co-Production Forum of the 15th When East Meets West. The industry segment of the Trieste Film Festival (16 – 24 January 2025) will be held 19 – 22 January 2025.

    The projects were selected from a pool of 500 submissions from all over the world.

    All the selected projects will be presented (most of them for the very first time) to more than 550 decision makers and film professionals from over 60 countries.

    Click HERE to see the selected projects. 

    Published in Region

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« dok.incubator 2025 Launches Calls for Applications Films from FNE Partner Countries at Sundance Film Festival 2025 »