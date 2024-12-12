dok.incubator 2025 Launches Calls for Applications

PRAGUE: Long documentaries in the rough-cut stage can apply for the next edition of the dok.incubator workshop. The deadline for applications is 27 January 2025.

Eight teams, composed of a producer, a director and an editor, will focus on the film’s unique perspective and sharpening the storytelling, placing it within the international context and finding concrete tools to effectively approach future audiences. Intensive work on editing, distribution, and audience-building upgrades their rough-cut to a high-end film with the potential to meet worldwide interest.

The three residential sessions are set for: April 2025 - ROUGH CUT, June 2025 - FINE CUT, and September-October 2025 - NEAR PICTURE LOCK. The exact dates and locations will be confirmed later.

Apply HERE and HERE for more information.